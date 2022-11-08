The city of Powder Springs is putting the brakes on new housing development, for a time.
The City Council voted unanimously this week to pause new rezoning applications for residential units for six months. The move comes as Powder Springs undertakes a "planning, zoning and growth management review," according to the city.
The city has, in recent years, been taking steps toward redevelopment of its downtown, constructing a new park in the city square. In September, Novare Group broke ground on a 226-unit apartment complex across from the park that's billed as the first major investment in the redevelopment effort.
The measure was approved 4-0, with Councilwoman Doris Dawkins absent.
The rezoning pause will not affect any development proposals already filed with the city, projects awaiting consideration by city government, or the permitting of approved residential developments.
City documents say the pause is needed while the city drafts "a comprehensive development plan that integrates all areas associated with current residential inventory and projected residential development. These efforts will guide city staff as they determine if any proposed amendments are needed to be made to the city’s Comprehensive Plan, Unified Development Code, or other city code."
