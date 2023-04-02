The Powder Springs Planning Commission recently approved a rezoning request that allows for 446 apartments and 11,000 square feet of retail space on a 56-acre tract.
Located at the northwest corner of Barrett Parkway and Macedonia Road, the property currently contains one single-family home and is wooded.
South City Partners, an Atlanta-based developer, is seeking the rezoning to accommodate the development’s retail and residential components.
During the public hearing, no community members voiced opposition to the rezoning, so Garvis Sams, the developer’s attorney, addressed concerns raised in previous hearings and work sessions.
“We meet every component of mixed-use,” Sams said, describing how the development would include a mix of 297 multifamily units, 51 single-family homes, 98 townhomes, an estimated 35 electric vehicle charging stations, retail components, and potential for a sit-down restaurant.
The apartments would be a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.
Monthly rents would range from $1,400 to $2,600.
Square footage will range from 642 to 949 square feet for one-bedroom apartments, and 1,090 to 1,219 square feet for two bedrooms. Three-bedroom units will be about 1,450 square feet.
The townhomes would be roughly 1,800 square feet and cost between $365,000 and $500,000. The single-family homes would range from 1,950 to 3,100 square feet and cost between $430,000 and $500,000.
Chairperson Johnnie Purify questioned Sams about the workforce and vendors the developers plan to use, and the goal of what percentage they would be pulling from the Powder Springs area. Sams tentatively offered that their goal is “between one-third and one-half.”
Sams finished his comments to the commission by referring to the development as “a gateway to the city” and suggested that they are open to putting a “Welcome to Powder Springs” sign up at the development.
Purify, with staff recommendations, moved to accept the rezoning. The Planning Commission agreed to the request by a 5-0 vote, advancing the issue to the City Council meeting on April 3 at 7 p.m. at the Vaughn Cultural Arts Center.
