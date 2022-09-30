POWDER SPRINGS — City officials broke ground Friday morning on Novare Group’s forthcoming apartment and retail development in the heart of downtown.
Sitting across the street from Thurman Springs Park, the mixed-use complex has been pitched as the centerpiece of Powder Springs’ downtown redevelopment ambitions. When completed, the complex will feature 226 apartments and 5,000 square feet of commercial space.
“(It) will be a great place to live,” said Jim Borders, CEO of Novare Group. “… You will have Thurman Springs Park right next door, the Silver Comet Trail a short walk away, and of course, you'll have the shops and the businesses here in downtown Powder Springs.”
Mayor Al Thurman, who’s been a vocal proponent of new developments in the city, said the project was emblematic of its transformation.
“If you can go back through the years, there was a building here with restaurants and office buildings. And the city, we had a vision, and some of these plans have been on the drawing board for a number of years … and we tore it down. My point is, sometimes with a vision, you’ve got to tear down to build up,” Thurman said.
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid agreed the project was a step forward in south Cobb’s growth.
“I'm hoping that this will not be the last of similar moments where I have the opportunity to come and express my sincere appreciation for truly all of what is going on in Powder Springs,” she said.
Novare, an Atlanta-based development firm, purchased the 6.3-acre parcel from Powder Springs’ Downtown Development Authority last year to the tune of $3.5 million. It included the site of city hall, which will be moved to the municipal court building on the north side of the park.
The city is currently in the bidding process to renovate and expand the court building to include a second story.
Last year, Cobb County also approved a tax break program which exempts Novare from any property taxes for the development’s first five years. The abatement will be phased out over the following five years.
Construction is expected to last for about two years, according to Borders, but the first units could open up by late 2023. Novare’s Derek Dill said he expected rents for studio apartments to start around $1,300 per month, with two-bedroom units costing $2,100 per month.
Thurman told the MDJ his hope is that the added residents in the city’s center will be a foundation to build a stronger business community upon.
“We have to get the density first, and the walkability, to support the businesses,” he said. “We want restaurants in downtown, but if the business is only doing well three days a week, and there's no daytime and nighttime population, that creates a problem for the business.”
