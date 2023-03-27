A woman fatally shot a man who was breaking into her home last week, the Smyrna Police Department said.
The incident occurred around 7:50 p.m. last Thursday, according to police, at an apartment in the Alder Park complex off Spring Road, near Cumberland.
A woman home alone heard a man beating on her front door. She verbally confronted him, but he then moved to her kitchen window and started banging on it, per police.
The window shattered, and despite the woman’s orders for him to stop, the man entered her home through the window, police said. The woman shot the man.
Police responded and treated the man before taking him to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, according to police.
Police do not plan to file any charges in the incident. The man’s identity was not released, pending notification of next of kin.
GREATJOB!! Don't even try to take the gun away from this lady!! Please read this story all you gun control wackos!
