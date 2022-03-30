Despite lengthy discussion, the Marietta City Council couldn't decide whether to advance a proposal Tuesday that would impose harsher penalties on people who violate the city's noise ordinance.
During a committee meeting, multiple council members complained about noise in their neighborhood. But they failed to reach consensus on whether to increase existing punishments, and postponed action to their April 11 work session.
Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson said the issue had become a nightly occurrence in her neighborhood.
“I’ve got a guy who screams through my neighborhood, and he has no muffler,” Richardson said. “It’s just constant. He does it every single night.”
Councilman Grif Chalfant said he too had noisy motorists driving through his neighborhood.
“To me, it’s unenforceable,” Chalfant said about the unwanted noise. “We’ve got people screaming on four-wheelers going through our neighborhoods. You call 911, but they’ve got better things to do than chasing noise.”
Under the current ordinance, an offender’s first two noise ordinance violations within 12 months are met with warnings. On the third offense within a year, he or she is fined a minimum of $250. Fines increase from there — a $500 minimum fine for a fourth offense and a maximum fine of $1,000 for fifth or further offenses.
Councilman M. Carlyle Kent suggested in January an adjustment that would make the ordinance stricter.
“When you look at the original ordinance, it has no teeth in it,” Kent told the MDJ at the time.
At that meeting, Kent presented proposed changes to the enforcement procedures. Under the proposed ordinance, the first violation would allow a fine of up to $1,000 and/or six months in prison. Subsequent offenses would carry the same potential punishment.
Among council members Tuesday, Joseph Goldstein was most skeptical of that proposal.
“The first time they get called out on something like that, it should probably be a warning instead of a citation,” Goldstein said.
Steve Beasley, who lives off Arden Drive and Powder Springs Road, says he has a neighbor behind him who plays loud music and parties “habitually.”
“Every year, he has parties. I’ve had to call 911 three times in one night,” Beasley said. “They (police) come and calm it down for a little, they leave, and then the loud music comes back.”
Beasley advocated giving police more authority in these instances.
"Please do something. Give the police some teeth, some muscle," Beasley said.
Martin Ferrell, interim deputy chief for the city's police department, noted that loud four-wheelers are often unlicensed. He recommended people who call in for this type of noise complaint also mention that the offender is driving an unlicensed vehicle.
“We can impound it at that point,” Ferrell said. “We have a lot of options if it is a noise violation also, but it is more important for us that we go to those street violations. Those violations have a lot more teeth than the violations of noise.”
The council will reconvene on April 11 for further discussion.
