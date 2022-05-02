A plan to build a major distribution warehouse near the banks of the Chattahoochee River in south Cobb is among the proposals on the county Planning Commission’s docket Tuesday.
The proposal from Duke Realty, an Indiana-based investment firm, would build a nearly 140,000-square-foot warehouse at the intersection of Discovery Boulevard and Mableton Parkway, where a QuikTrip and RaceTrac currently stand.
The vacant site is just over a mile from I-20, by way of Lee Industrial Boulevard.
County documents indicate the project would be a single-story building, with 32 spaces for tractor trailers. Consultant Kimley-Horn, which was contracted to prepare a traffic study on the development, estimated the warehouse would generate about 82 truck trips to and from the facility each day.
While county staff has recommended approval of the project, a few outstanding issues remain ahead of its first hearing. The warehouse doesn’t conform to the county’s design guidelines for the area, and staff noted the project would need review by Fulton County Airport given its proximity to their runway.
The Planning Commission will also take up a Mableton Parkway proposal to bring 38 townhomes to the area. That project comes courtesy of developer St. Bourke, which currently operates 48 residential developments across the state. The builder will be northeast Cobb-based Kerley Family Homes.
The proposal was first put forward late last year as a 59-unit complex, but was downgraded to 38 units after talks with nearby residents.
At its last hearing in February, St. Bourke’s Dan Mason said units would be around 2,000 square feet each, starting in the low $300,000s with just four townhomes available for rent. A section of the eight-acre property would be set aside for a community lawn and pavilion.
Area residents, however, pushed back against the plan, criticizing its late filing for not giving them able time to review the proposal. Robin Meyer of the Mableton Improvement Coalition said the plan was missing key elements like sidewalks, public streets, and renderings for the townhomes.
“This does not meet the spirit of working with the community … Probably the most important issue here is that your professional staff has not had time to look at the site plan,” Meyer said, calling on the Planning Commission to either hold the proposal for more work or reject it outright (the commission would opt for the former).
In its latest report, Cobb’s Department of Transportation still lays out a number of recommendations to improve traffic and access to the property.
The Planning Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.