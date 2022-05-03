MARIETTA — Cobb planning commissioners agreed Tuesday a Mableton townhome proposal, which has been awaiting a zoning decision since late last year, still isn’t ready to move forward.
Concerns about the layout of the 38-unit development on Mableton Parkway prompted the commission to direct developer St. Bourke and builder Kerley Family Homes to go back to the drawing board. The project was met with opposition from area residents who criticized the developer’s lack of engagement with the community.
“(The case) has been pending for six or seven months. We’ve been speaking with the applicant for six or seven months,” said the Mableton Improvement Coalition’s Robin Meyer, “and sadly, each time we come to a hearing, we see an image on the screen that we’ve never seen before.”
Fellow Mabletonian Mary Rose Barnes alleged “the applicant is now evidently attempting to absolve itself” by advancing the project under St. Bourke’s heading when Kerley will in fact be responsible for building the homes.
Dan Mason of St. Bourke protested that the firm’s plan hadn’t changed since its last hearing in February, and was amenable to dropping a unit or two from the plan to make for a better layout.
But Planning Commissioner Michael Hughes observed the application’s stipulation letter wasn’t reflective of the details in the site plan, and elected to hold up the proposal for another month.
Also opposed by the Mableton Improvement Coalition and delayed to a later date was a warehouse at the intersection of Discovery Boulevard and Mableton Parkway. The 140,000-square-foot facility is proposed by Duke Realty, whose attorney, Steve Rothman, said a tenant had not yet been found.
Meyer told the commission she had no objection to Duke as a developer, but MIC’s position was that the “massive” warehouse on the Fulton County line wouldn’t make for a particularly attractive development at one of the main thoroughfares into south Cobb.
“I’d be the last one to tell you that I think Mableton Parkway looks great. Mableton Parkway does not look great, but Mableton Parkway is improving … with small businesses, convenience stores, things of that nature,” Meyer said. “But the industrial component along Mableton Parkway is not the future of this corridor.”
Meyer later added, “We’re not looking for a village here. This is a five-lane state highway, and we recognize that, but there are all kinds of commercial uses that our community does not have.”
Rothman was quick to say his client wasn’t looking to butt heads with MIC.
“I can sit here — I’m trained to be a lawyer — and tell you why (MIC’s objections) are demonstrably wrong, but that doesn’t set up a good dialogue … If fundamentally there’s a problem with industrial use, I can’t change that. But if we can make industrial work — we’re big boys, we can hear that message. ‘I don’t want ya.’ That’s OK, then we’ll ask for a vote,” Rothman said.
West Cobb Planning Commissioner Fred Beloin said he’d heard similar concerns over “gateway” projects in his neighborhoods, suggesting accommodations could be made to make the project more aesthetically pleasing. Hughes concurred, adding that transportation analysts likely needed more time to review the plan. His motion to hold the case for two months while more work is done carried unanimously.
