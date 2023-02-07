MARIETTA — The Cobb Planning Commission approved a 21-home subdivision in west Cobb at its meeting Tuesday.
The proposal from Brock Built Homes covers about 14 acres on Friendship Church Road, just down the street from Lovinggood Middle School and Hillgrove High School. The request was approved 4-0 by the commission, with Chairman Stephen Vault absent.
The rezoning request was for smaller land lots than what the area was previously zoned for, and the applicant also requested rezoning to an open space community, aimed at preserving greenspace to promote environmental sustainability in the development.
The subdivision would have five acres of open space, according to the rezoning application.
In his motion to approve the request, Planning Commissioner Fred Beloin said the number of homes he wished to move forward to the Board of Commissioners was 21, as opposed to the 22 requested by Brock Built Homes. Parks Huff, the attorney representing the builder, said he had misspoken earlier in the meeting when he said the request was for 21 homes.
In other business, the commission approved a filmmaker’s request to park a truck full of his equipment in the driveway of his east Cobb home.
Roger Alexander said his request resulted from fear of “a coordinated crime ring” he said has been breaking into film studios around the Atlanta metro area and stealing up to millions of dollars’ worth of equipment.
“Over this past year, 48 different companies have been hit by these thieves, five of them are personal friends of mine,” Alexander said. “Me being an owner of a lot of this gear, I am very concerned about being the next victim in this crime ring.”
For that reason, Alexander explained, he decided to move his gear into a box truck and park the truck in his driveway, behind a wooden gate.
He was requesting a land use permit from the county to keep the truck in his driveway.
The commission voted 4-0 to approve Alexander’s request for up to 2 years.
Both cases will be on the agenda for the Cobb Board of Commissioners zoning hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. at 100 Cherokee St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.