Cobb’s zoning advisory body voted up a 100,000-square-foot self-storage business on Dallas Highway in west Cobb, while recommending the county not approve a new gas station proposed on Due West Road.
The storage facility, proposed by Atlanta’s Charter Mellon, would sit just east of Barrett Parkway. A vacant veterinary clinic and dog kennel currently sits on the property, according to Charter Mellon’s Clarke Coole. The property is listed for sale at $1.25 million.
East of the site is the Martin’s Ridge subdivision, and Coole said impact to neighbors would be mitigated by 80 feet of wooded buffer.
The Planning Commission engaged in some brief discussion around restricting truck access, but no neighbors opposed the project and it was advanced unanimously with a recommendation of approval.
That wasn’t the case with a gas station proposed near the intersection of Due West and Burnt Hickory roads, where residents worried the store would burden the neighborhood with excessive commercial district.
The station and a detached car wash had been proposed by Kashif Rana, who owns a Sunoco gas station across the street, according to residents. Also peppering the corridor are an ice cream shop, a produce stand, and other small shops.
“This area of Due West (Road) has a unique, small-town, Main Street feel for the residents of west Cobb. It’s one of the only areas in unincorporated west Cobb that’s a place to gather, eat, shop, and relax away from the busy roadways … I can't picture a large QuikTrip-style gas station in an area like this,” said longtime resident Peggy Ashley.
Ashley suggested Rana should instead keep his existing gas station, and rent out the property in question to “someone who's ready to create a unique standalone restaurant, or shop, or business.”
County staff had further concerns about the design of the property. With only a single driveway entering the station, the Department of Transportation’s Amy Diaz doubted a gas tanker would be able to navigate the turn.
Though Jonathan Jones, Rana’s representative, said Rana’s “sole desire” was to build a gas station on the property, planning commissioners said they weren’t prepared to approve that given the outstanding issues.
“I'm having difficulty seeing this site working with an alternative version of that plan,” said Commissioner David Anderson.
Commissioner Fred Beloin, who represents the area, followed county staff’s lead and recommended the county rezone the parcel to a less intense category, which would prevent a gas station from being built, but allow other low-density commercial uses.
A proposed 72-home subdivision near Lost Mountain Park, meanwhile, was not heard Tuesday. Developer Pulte Homes asked for another month to rework its site plan for the proposal, a request the Planning Commission granted.
(0) comments
