The Cobb County Planning Commission gave the green light Tuesday to a five-story apartment building on the west side of I-575, just east of Kennesaw State University.
The proposal from Newport 360 Capital is for a 250-unit apartment building on a 3.5 acre lot at 108 Townpark Drive, with a parking deck in the center of the property. The land is zoned for commercial use, while the requested rezoning would allow a mixed-use development for retail, commercial and other uses that is supposed to have accessibility to nearby highways. The commission voted 4-1 to approve the proposal, with Commissioner Fred Beloin opposed.
Beloin told the MDJ he believes the density of the development is "too high."
"I also have concerns about runoff and think that the stormwater concerns should be addressed by this group on the front end satisfactorily," Beloin said.
Tullan Avard, executive director of the Bells Ferry Civic Association, also raised the issue of stormwater runoff at the hearing. She said her group and townhome residents in the area appreciated the developer's willingness to address some of their previous concerns about density and the size of the building. She also noted the group's support of the proposed apartments being available to families as opposed to students.
"We do, however, still have concerns regarding traffic and stormwater," Avard said.
Kevin Moore, an attorney representing the developer, told the MDJ a traffic study commissioned by them was approved by the county. Amy Diaz of the Cobb Department of Transportation confirmed her analysis of the development and review of the study did not anticipate the apartments would exacerbate traffic in the area.
Similarly, county engineer Carl Carver told the commission stormwater runoff from the building was not expected to overwhelm the area like Avard warned. In fact, he told the commission the development would add to the stormwater storage infrastructure in the area.
"They've got a lot more storage, water quality and infiltration than what's out there today," Carver said.
Even though the commission recommended approval of the rezoning request, Moore said the developer is not finished collaborating with the civic association.
"For stormwater, we're going to continue to work with the Bells Ferry Civic Association to arrive at additional conditions that can assist them with their concern."
