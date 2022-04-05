After an hour of debate Tuesday, a proposal to build a new townhome community in northwest Cobb near I-75 was delayed for another month by the Cobb Planning Commission.
Developer KM Homes has proposed placing a 37-home community on the 4000 block of Wade Green Road. Attorney Parks Huff represented KM Homes, and attorney Andy Johnston represented a group of neighbors opposed to the development.
According to Huff, the townhomes would provide much-needed housing diversity to the area and a more affordable housing option for Cobb residents.
“We need to provide different housing types. This simple townhome is a housing type that is needed in the area,” Huff said. “Houses of different types are needed in a community to provide a vibrancy.”
At a January meeting between KM Homes and area residents, however, the developers did not provide sufficient answers for how the development would help the area, according to Johnston.
“We want people to come in. It’s important, but this is not the kind of project we need,” Johnston said. “At that January meeting, we asked, ‘What benefit does this rezoning project have for the neighborhoods and people in this area?’ We still don’t have an answer.”
Huff, in turn, stressed the importance of building more homes for Cobb’s skyrocketing housing market.
“What we’re fighting for is housing for people. That’s what we’re talking about. We don’t need to fight the idea of housing for people,” Huff said. “I will not say this is going to be affordable housing, but this is going to be more affordable to someone who might be living in an apartment paying exorbitant rent right now.”
Johnston said he gathered 842 signatures of those opposed to the development in a month. Neighbors have cited the Pitner Elementary School entrance and the townhome entrance being across from each other, potentially creating excess traffic in the area.
“This is a very congested area. The school zone in Pitner is half a mile long of traffic every morning and in the afternoon,” Pitner said.
Amy Diaz, development services manager for the Cobb Department of Transportation, said the “trips expected from this development are relatively low.”
“We would anticipate that the traffic impacts the residents of this new development more,” she added, “than the residents of the new development are going to impact the school.”
Planning Commission member Deborah Dance said that in the month’s time before the next planning meeting, she hoped the two sides would find an amenable solution.
“I think with the right perspectives, there is an opportunity for both of these parties to work on creating something that works,” Dance said.
