The Marietta Planning Commission is recommending the City Council approve a 322-apartment development that would replace a Kroger slated for closure at the corner of Powers Ferry and Delk roads.
The Planning Commission, a board which advises the council on zoning matters, voted unanimously to recommend the council approve the project, with Ward 1 member Craig Smith absent.
The application now heads to the City Council, which next meets at 5:15 p.m. Monday for its work session. A public hearing on the proposal would likely occur at the council's voting meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Atlanta-based developer William Casaday, under the company WC Acquisitions, is seeking a rezoning from the city to build the apartments, plus 6,000 square feet of retail and a parking deck.
Kroger plans to raze the 50,000-square-foot grocery store, built in 1982, once its new store being built down the street opens.
Proposal
The property is zoned commercial but would be rezoned to mixed-use under the proposal.
Casaday's proposal calls for a five-story apartment building, which would be 65% one-bedrooms and 35% two-bedrooms. The developer would also build 7,000 square feet of amenities, including a gym, pool, club and meeting areas, a dog park and a leasing office. The project’s density would be 67 units per acre.
Garvis Sams, a lawyer for Casaday, described the apartments as “luxury, amenitized, class A” units. Rents would range from $1,800 to $2,800 per month.
“They’re not Truist Battery rents of $4,000, but this is a high-end product,” Sams said.
There would also be 27 surface parking spots, as well as a 485-space, 6.5-level parking deck for tenants.
Sams said the old Kroger building has “no redeeming value.”
Advocating for approval, Sams pointed to analysis performed by city planning staff.
In their review, staff noted the project is supported by Marietta’s comprehensive plan, repurposes already developed land, and, according to a traffic study commissioned by the developer, will either maintain or reduce traffic levels.
Patti Rice spoke on behalf of the Powers Ferry Corridor Alliance, a civic group in the area. Her group supports the development.
“We agree that the subject property is not a redeemable retail location,” Rice said. “We understand that this proposed use will be among the highest level densities ever approved by the city of Marietta, but can state that the density figure of 67 units per acres is actually in keeping with recently constructed apartment complexes along the Powers Ferry corridor.”
The alliance does have one sticking point — the parking deck. Rice said residents are worried the deck might be an eyesore for nearby homes, and asked that the city impose a height restriction. She also asked the developer to produce renderings of what the deck might look like, and consider architectural elements to help it blend in with the landscape.
“We were assured that the parking structure would not rise above the residences to a level that would be visible from the street,” Rice said.
Casaday said much of the concern over the deck is caused by the recently built deck at the nearby Marketplace Village apartments, which is taller than the apartment building itself.
“But under no circumstances do we believe that our parking deck will be anywhere like what the Marketplace Village deck is, because we agree that is not an example of what we want to do,” Casaday said.
Casady said the first level of the deck will be 11 feet below the grade of Powers Ferry Road, and the top of it will be about the same height as the apartment building’s roofline.
The developer said he was open to a height restriction on the deck. There may be some elements, such as a light pole or stair tower, that are higher, he said.
Commission Chairman Bob Kinney joked that they could build a stair tower “covered with flowers.”
In recommending approval of the rezoning, the commission asked Casaday to meet with residents and Councilman Joseph Goldstein to hash out stipulations on the deck before next week’s council meeting.
Nearby resident Jonathan Jackson told the commission he was not opposed to the project, but said the intersection is already dangerous due to the turns people make when entering and exiting the old Kroger.
Casaday reiterated that he expects traffic volume to decline if the apartments are built, and said that when people live somewhere, they tend to get more familiar with traffic patterns and which turns are safe to attempt. The developer also said he’d consider some changes to the traffic plan, including entry and exit, when city engineers weigh in during the development process.
Marietta resident Donald Barth told the commission the city should keep an open mind.
“It's a great thing to see these things come up. Residents over retail, it's happening all over, it's been going on for years in Chamblee, Brookhaven … and it's been very successful, people can walk, and then we start using (Cobb County Transit),” he said.
Timeline
The new Kroger down the street will be twice the size of the old one and anchor MarketPlace Terrell Mill, a $120 million mixed-use development which includes restaurants, a bank, a storage facility, and the Marketplace Village apartments.
The new Kroger is being built on the site formerly occupied by Brumby Elementary School before it moved to a new campus.
The Development Authority of Cobb County in 2018 approved the issuance of $35 million in revenue bonds for the new grocery store. Under that plan, the development authority took the title to the property, removing it from the tax rolls. Kroger paid no taxes on the improved property during the first year, with payment increasing each year until it reaches 100% after 11 years.
Asked about his timeline, Casady told the commission it depends on Kroger's. The grocer, he said, currently plans to close the old Kroger in September. If approved, the developer hopes to break ground in December 2023 or January 2024.
