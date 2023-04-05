A young child enjoys the Ferris Wheel at the Town Center at Cobb Carnival on Wednesday, April 5.
A girl with her face painted prepares to throw a ball as part of a carnival game at the Town Center at Cobb Carnival on Wednesday, April 5.
Two children ride the Scrambler at the Town Center at Cobb Carnival on Wednesday, April 5.
Two children enjoy the bumper cars at the Town Center at Cobb Carnival on Wednesday, April 5.
Two children enjoy a ride imitating off-road trucks at the Town Center at Cobb Carnival on Wednesday, April 5.
A boy enjoys the carousel at the Town Center at Cobb Carnival on Wednesday, April 5.
Two children enjoy a ride at the Town Center at Cobb Carnival on Wednesday, April 5.
Fairgoers enjoy the ride Tornado at the Town Center by Cobb Carnival on Wednesday, April 5.
TOWN CENTER — Spring break is here for many students in Cobb County, and the carnival has come to town to provide games, rides, snacks and plenty of prizes.
The Town Center at Cobb Carnival, put on by Dreamland Amusements, is open in the parking lot of Town Center mall through Easter Sunday.
Families can enjoy traditional rides like the carousel, Ferris wheel and bumper cars, or test their stomachs on rides like Tornado and Alien Invasion.
Admission is free for attendees. Rides are ticketed, and each ticket costs $1.50. There are ticket packages available, as well as one-day, unlimited ride wristbands.
The carnival is located at 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway. Parking is also free, and the carnival opens at 1 p.m. and closes at either 10 or 11 p.m. through Sunday.
