Smyrna’s Community Center stepped back in time last week to the 1950s, when poodle skirts and leather jackets were all the rage and rock and roll filled the airwaves, for the city's daddy-daughter date night sock hop dance. Pictured: Matt Condon with daughter Izzy, 4; Ken Wilson with daughter Kennedy, 4; and Zach Harrell, with daughters Brooklyn, 4, and Lyla, 2.
Smyrna’s Community Center stepped back in time last week to the 1950s, when poodle skirts and leather jackets were all the rage and rock and roll filled the airwaves, for the city's daddy-daughter date night sock hop dance. Pictured: Philomena Petersen, 9, Smyrna, dances the jitterbug with her dad Kyle.
Smyrna’s Community Center stepped back in time last week to the 1950s, when poodle skirts and leather jackets were all the rage and rock and roll filled the airwaves, for the city's daddy-daughter date night sock hop dance. Pictured: Cori Ford, 5, from Smyrna, strikes a model pose with her dad Donnell.
Smyrna’s Community Center stepped back in time last week to the 1950s, when poodle skirts and leather jackets were all the rage and rock and roll filled the airwaves, for the city's daddy-daughter date night sock hop dance.
Smyrna’s Community Center stepped back in time last week to the 1950s, when poodle skirts and leather jackets were all the rage and rock and roll filled the airwaves, for the city's daddy-daughter date night sock hop dance. Pictured: Eric Boykin and daughter Blake Lynn, Smyrna, toss a balloon as the music plays.
Smyrna’s Community Center stepped back in time last week to the 1950s, when poodle skirts and leather jackets were all the rage and rock and roll filled the airwaves, for the city's daddy-daughter date night sock hop dance. Pictured: Dillan Powell dances with daughter Emmy, 8, from Smyrna.
Smyrna’s Community Center stepped back in time last week to the 1950s, when poodle skirts and leather jackets were all the rage and rock and roll filled the airwaves, for the city's daddy-daughter date night sock hop dance. Pictured: Davin Harris does a line dance with daughter Minh Ngo-Harris, 6, Smyrna.
Smyrna’s Community Center stepped back in time last week to the 1950s, when poodle skirts and leather jackets were all the rage and rock and roll filled the airwaves, for the city's daddy-daughter date night sock hop dance. Pictured: Lily Patrick, 6, of Smyrna, shows her twist skills to her dad John.
Smyrna’s Community Center stepped back in time last week to the 1950s, when poodle skirts and leather jackets were all the rage and rock and roll filled the airwaves, for the city's daddy-daughter date night sock hop dance. Pictured: Sisters Mackie May Ogburn, 4, and Ann Blake Ogburn, 2, of Marietta, take a break from the dancing to watch the crowd.
Smyrna’s Community Center stepped back in time last week to the 1950s, when poodle skirts and leather jackets were all the rage and rock and roll filled the airwaves, for the city's daddy-daughter date night sock hop dance. Pictured: Dawson Elam, 4, poses with her dad Brett and sister McKinley, 6, at a 1950s convertible prop.
Smyrna’s Community Center stepped back in time last week to the 1950s, when poodle skirts and leather jackets were all the rage and rock and roll filled the airwaves, for the city's daddy-daughter date night sock hop dance. Pictured: Robyn Bordain, 5, tosses a balloon with her dad Randall.
Smyrna’s Community Center stepped back in time last week to the 1950s, when poodle skirts and leather jackets were all the rage and rock and roll filled the airwaves, for the city's daddy-daughter date night sock hop dance. Pictured: Zach Stephens, of Smyrna, dances with his daughter Sofia, 5.
Smyrna’s Community Center stepped back in time last week to the 1950s, when poodle skirts and leather jackets were all the rage and rock and roll filled the airwaves, for the city's daddy-daughter date night sock hop dance. Pictured: Ron Roberts poses with daughter Emma, 11, as neighbor Isla Pike, 7, takes a photo.
Smyrna’s Community Center stepped back in time last week to the 1950s, when poodle skirts and leather jackets were all the rage and rock and roll filled the airwaves, for the city's daddy-daughter date night sock hop dance. Pictured: Lucy and Erin Chasteen hold a big balloon.
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
The Smyrna Community Center stepped back in time last week to the 1950s, when poodle skirts and leather jackets were all the rage, and rock and roll filled the airwaves, for the Jonquil City's daddy-daughter date night sock hop dance.
