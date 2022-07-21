Stella and Esther Bickford of Marietta watch as a Monarch butterfly flutters among flowers at “A Garden With Wings,” an exhibit at Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw. The garden features a kid-friendly pollinator garden and 1,500 square-foot butterfly house, and is open through the end of July.
Stella Pickford, 9, of Marietta watches as a Monarch butterfly is drawn to her butterfly-themed shirt while visiting “A Garden With Wings,” an exhibit at Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw. The garden features a kid-friendly pollinator garden and 1,500 square-foot butterfly house, and is open through the end of July.
“A Garden With Wings,” the popular pollinator exhibit at Smith-Gilbert Gardens, features a kid-friendly pollinator garden and a 1,500 square-foot butterfly house. Visitors to the pollinator garden will see a collection of annuals, perennials, and flowering shrubs that attract and support native pollinators such as bumblebees, hummingbirds and butterflies.
Robin Rayne
Coltyn Harrison, 11, of Dallas, watches as two butterflies visit a plant he’s holding at “A Garden With Wings,” the popular pollinator exhibit at Smith-Gilbert Gardens.
Robin Rayne
Robin Rayne
Robin Rayne
Robin Rayne
Robin Rayne
Left, Caryse Harrison, 8, of Dallas, shows her family butterflies that have landed on a plant she’s holding at “A Garden With Wings,” the pollinator exhibit at Smith-Gilbert Gardens.
Robin Rayne
Robin Rayne
Caryse Harrison, 8, of Dallas, watches Monarch butterflies that have landed on a plant she’s holding at “A Garden With Wings,” a pollinator exhibit at Smith-Gilbert Gardens.
Robin Rayne
KENNESAW — Through the end of July, Smith-Gilbert Gardens is hosting "A Garden With Wings," a pollinator exhibit that includes a kid-friendly pollinator garden and a 1,500-square-foot butterfly house.
The pollinator garden features annuals, perennials and flowering shrubs that attract and support native pollinators such as bumblebees, hummingbirds and butterflies. The butterfly house, which was recently expanded, offers "an up-close experience with butterflies, plus the opportunity to see all stages of their life cycle," as described by Smith-Gilbert Gardens.
The exhibit is included with admission to Smith-Gilbert Gardens. Tickets must be purchased and reserved prior to arrival.
