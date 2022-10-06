A model from Marietta real estate firm Campbell and Brannon, bearing the likeness of Gru, a character from the movie "Despicable Me," one of the displays at Glover Park in the Scarecrows on the Square competition.
A scene from Johnny Walker Realty depicting skeletons enjoying their day around the Big Chicken, one of the displays at Glover Park as part of the Scarecrows on the Square competition.
MDJ
A close-up of the Marietta Daisies Garden Club's scarecrow, one of the displays at Glover Park, part of the Scarecrows on the Square competition.
MDJ
Club Pilates' scarecrow, one of the displays at Glover Park as part of the Scarecrows on the Square competition.
Andrew Cicco
The Ballroom Institute's scarecrows, depicting an undead couple dancing, is one of the displays at Glover Park as part of the Scarecrows on the Square competition.
MDJ
A close up of a skeleton wearing a Boy Scouts Troop 750 shirt, part of one of the displays at Glover Park for the Scarecrows on the Square competition.
MDJ
A scene from Georgia Roof Advisors depicting a superhero, one of the displays at Glover Park as part of the Scarecrows on the Square competition.
MDJ
A scarecrow from Wiser Wealth Management of Buzz Lightyear, one of the displays at Glover Park as part of the Scarecrows on the Square competition.
MDJ
A scarecrow from All Square Homes Team bearing the likeness of Gru, a character from the movie "Despicable Me," one of the displays at Glover Park as part of the Scarecrows on the Square competition.
MDJ
A scene from Boy Scouts Troop 750 depicting skeletons by a campfire, one of the displays at Glover Park in the Scarecrows on the Square competition.
MDJ
A model from The Walker School depicting a knight, one of the displays at Glover Park, part of the Scarecrows on the Square competition.
MDJ
A Grinch-themed scarecrow from the Whitlock Avenue Historic District, one of the displays at Glover Park in the Scarecrows on the Square competition.
MDJ
A scene from Realty One Group with a small scarecrow, one of the displays at Glover Park in the Scarecrows on the Square competition.
MDJ
A scene from the Marietta Daisies Garden Club with a scarecrow on a bike, one of the displays at Glover Park in the Scarecrows on the Square competition.
MDJ
A model from Marietta real estate firm Campbell and Brannon, bearing the likeness of Gru, a character from the movie "Despicable Me," one of the displays at Glover Park in the Scarecrows on the Square competition.
MARIETTA — Businesses, schools, and nonprofits have filled Glover Park with creatively dressed inanimate figures for the annual Scarecrows on the Square competition.
The scarecrows include skeletons relaxing around the Big Chicken, pumpkin-headed figures doing Pilates, and beloved cartoon characters, such as Buzz Lightyear and Gru.
For the competition, scarecrows will be judged on originality, construction and presentation. The best entries will be awarded in three categories — school/club, business and nonprofit. One entry will be chosen for the overall best in show.
Judging will take place Monday with winners announced at the 2022 HarvestFest, which will take place in the park on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The scarecrows guarding Glover Park will be on display through the month of October, according to the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.