Festive costumes adorned the runners during the 20th running of the MDJ Gobble Jog in Marietta.
While some runners embraced the Thanksgiving theme for their costume, others were clearly ready for Christmas.
Junior runners gear up for the Tot Trot at the 20th MDJ Gobble Jog Thursday.
MUST Ministries CEO Ike Reighard poses with Col. Mustard at the MDJ Gobble Jog Thursday.
The 20th running of the MDJ Gobble Jog in Marietta brought contestants of all ages.
Runners from earlier races of the MDJ Gobble Jog stuck around to cheer on their peers.
Runners race toward the finish line on Thanksgiving Day for the 20th running of the MDJ Gobble Jog in Marietta.
Runners race for the finish line on Thanksgiving Day for the 20th running of the MDJ Gobble Jog in Marietta.
From left: Lyla and Katie Davis on the Marietta Square after the 20th MDJ Gobble Jog Thursday.
Fans flocked to the streets around the Square to cheer on runners on Thanksgiving Day for the 20th running of the MDJ Gobble Jog in Marietta.
Runners of all ages competed in the 20th MDJ Gobble Jog Thursday.
Festive costumes colored up the runners during the 20th running of the MDJ Gobble Jog in Marietta.
Runners on two and four legs competed Thursday in the 20th MDJ Gobble Jog.
Walkers raise their hands in victory as they cross the finish line of the 20th MDJ Gobble Jog Thursday.
From left: Randy and Kristin Newnan and Matt Ho came in full regalia for Thursday's MDJ Gobble Jog.
