Kids and parents celebrate New Year's Thursday at Switzer Library by waving a parachute and launching balloons into the air.
Phoenix Jackson, 1, plays with an oversized connect four game at Switzer Library's "Noon Year's Eve" event Thursday.
Cecilia Dallavalle, 5, paints a paper plate with help from library assistant Ariel Jacobs at Switzer Library's "Noon Year's Eve" event Thursday.
Lincoln Gresham, 2, plays with his grandmother, Laurie Hulsey, at Switzer Library's "Noon Year's Eve" event Thursday.
Gabriella Dallavalle, 3, paints a paper plate at Switzer Library's "Noon Year's Eve" event Thursday.
Cecilia Dallavalle, 5, paints a paper plate at Switzer Library's "Noon Year's Eve" event Thursday.
Lincoln Gresham, 2, plays on an oversized connect four set with his grandmother, Laurie Hulsey, at Switzer Library's "Noon Year's Eve" event Thursday.
Kids and parents celebrate New Year's Thursday at Switzer Library.
MARIETTA — In lieu of the midnight revelry adults have planned, Cobb County kids celebrated "Noon Year's Eve" Thursday at Switzer Library.
Children made arts and crafts, played games, danced and counted down the 10 seconds leading up to noon to celebrate New Year's.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Ensure your press release runs prominently on our website and in our E-mail Newsletter. Guaranteed placement on these platforms is $25.
Note: All submissions will go through our editorial approval process before being posted.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.