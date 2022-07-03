Children and their parents from Kennesaw and surrounding towns joined in a brief children's parade through downtown Kennesaw Sunday, celebrating the Independence Day weekend. Pictured: Olivia Tolley, 4, of Acworth, is all set to march down the street.
Children and their parents from Kennesaw and surrounding towns joined in a children's parade through downtown Kennesaw Sunday, celebrating Independence Day. Pictured: Broward Brown, 3, models his patriotic shades before the parade begins.
Children and their parents from Kennesaw and surrounding towns joined in a brief children's parade through downtown Kennesaw Sunday, celebrating the Independence Day weekend. Pictured: Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling leads his pint-sized crowd in a cheer for Kennesaw at the parade’s end.
Children and their parents from Kennesaw and surrounding towns joined in a children's parade through downtown Kennesaw Sunday, celebrating Independence Day. Pictured: Sophia Schingeck, 4, with 1-year-old brother Ryder, from Kennesaw, teamed with Olivia Tolley, 4, from Kennesaw.
Children and their parents from Kennesaw and surrounding towns joined in a parade through downtown Kennesaw Sunday, celebrating Independence Day. Pictured: Arish Gomez and neighbor Oaklyn McSherry march in the short but enthusiastic parade.
Children and their parents from Kennesaw and surrounding towns joined in a children's parade through downtown Kennesaw Sunday, celebrating Independence Day. Pictured: Sarah Brown adds sunscreen to her son Broward’s arm before he rides his bicycle in the parade.
Children and their parents from Kennesaw and surrounding towns joined in a children's parade through downtown Kennesaw Sunday, celebrating Independence Day. Pictured: Stephanie Carpenter and son Milo, 2, from Acworth, help children add finishing touches to their patriotic bangles.
Children and their parents from Kennesaw and surrounding towns joined in a children's parade through downtown Kennesaw Sunday, celebrating Independence Day. Pictured: David Hadzhidechev, 7, weaves flags and streamers as his parade fashions.
Children and their parents from Kennesaw and surrounding towns joined in a children's parade through downtown Kennesaw Sunday, celebrating Independence Day. Pictured: Zoe Stewart, 9, of Kennesaw, marches along Main Street with a favorite doll.
Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling chats with a young parade participant at an ice cream parlor after the festivities.
KENNESAW — During Independence Day weekend Sunday, the city of Kennesaw hosted its Salute to America Kid's Parade. Participants decked out in red, white and blue met at Commemorative Park and marched down Main Street with Mayor Derek Easterling.
