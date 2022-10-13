A spooky scarecrow rises over Main Street at Kennesaw's second annual "Scarecrows on Main."
A scarecrow urges passersby to vote at Kennesaw's second annual "Scarecrows on Main."
An flexible scarecrow does acrobatics at Kennesaw's second annual Scarecrows on Main.
An electronic scarecrow built by Sound Sensations, a car audio store, waves to the cars on Main Street at Kennesaw's second annual "Scarecrows on Main."
The Awtrey Middle School scarecrow dodges the attack of an unseen foe at Kennesaw's second annual "Scarecrows on Main."
Three spooky figures, constructed by Lazy Guys Distillery, raise a glass to "local spirits" at Kennesaw's second annual "Scarecrows on Main."
A skeletal firefighter climbs into the unknown at Kennesaw's second annual "Scarecrows on Main."
A scarecrow officer watches over traffic with radar gun in hand at Kennesaw's second annual "Scarecrows on Main."
Outdoorsy, if inactive, members of Kennesaw's Troop 442 venture out onto Main Street at Kennesaw's second annual "Scarecrows on Main."
An intricate scarecrow built by Your CBD Store of Acworth waves from the sidewalk of Main Street during Kennesaw's second annual "Scarecrows on Main."
A painted scarecrow looks to the sky at Kennesaw's second annual "Scarecrows on Main."
A Snoopy scarecrow, built by local animal shelter Mostly Mutts, stands in front of a plague doctor scarecrow at Kennesaw's annual "Scarecrows on Main."
KENNESAW — Main Street is lined with more than 50 homemade scarecrows for Kennesaw's second annual "Scarecrows on Main" event this month.
Through Oct. 30, you can vote for your favorite entry on the city's Facebook page. The top three scarecrows will win prizes, and first place will take home $100.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Ensure your press release runs prominently on our website and in our E-mail Newsletter. Guaranteed placement on these platforms is $25.
Note: All submissions will go through our editorial approval process before being posted.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.