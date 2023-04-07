Pictured: Daniel and Nicole Demianchuk, Acworth, test the bubbles and model bunny ears. Children and their parents hopped over to The Avenue West Cobb Thursday for its Spring Festival, enjoying face-painting, balloons, music and bubbles in celebration of Easter.
Children and their parents hopped over to The Avenue West Cobb Thursday for its Spring Festival, enjoying face-painting, balloons, music and bubbles in celebration of Easter. Pictured: Catherine Meadows, 4, Acworth, poses with a larger-than-life ‘Easter Chick.’
Children and their parents hopped over to The Avenue West Cobb Thursday for its Spring Festival, enjoying face-painting, balloons, music and bubbles in celebration of Easter. Pictured: Amina Hunter, 4, and her friend Alyssa Herbert, 4, from Marietta, show what bunnies do when they’re hungry.
Pictured: Aurora Bambic, 4, Peachtree City, tests the festive mushrooms as chairs. Children and their parents hopped over to The Avenue West Cobb Thursday for its Spring Festival, enjoying face-painting, balloons, music and bubbles in celebration of Easter.
Pictured: Gavin Kane, 9, Dallas, gets a new ‘tiger’ look on his face. Children and their parents hopped over to The Avenue West Cobb Thursday for its Spring Festival, enjoying face-painting, balloons, music and bubbles in celebration of Easter.
Pictured: Ezra Vega and Kason Village, Austell use Easter buckets as hats, perhaps setting a style trend as they wait for balloons. Children and their parents hopped over to The Avenue West Cobb Thursday for its Spring Festival, enjoying face-painting, balloons, music and bubbles in celebration of Easter.
Marissa Garrett, 9, wearing her new Bunny ears, waits in the quest for a balloon. Children and their parents hopped over to The Avenue West Cobb Thursday for its Spring Festival, enjoying face-painting, balloons, music and bubbles in celebration of Easter.
Karter Miller, 2, Smyrna, gets a little help from his mother a the coloring table. Children and their parents hopped over to The Avenue West Cobb Thursday for its Spring Festival, enjoying face-painting, balloons, music and bubbles in celebration of Easter.
Pictured: Adelyn Girardeau, 5, Powder Springs, displays her artwork-in-progress. Children and their parents hopped over to The Avenue West Cobb Thursday for its Spring Festival, enjoying face-painting, balloons, music and bubbles in celebration of Easter.
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Emma Cheek, 5, Powder Springs, with an Easter Bunny.
