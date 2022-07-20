Karla Richter of Henry County, a fire educator with the Cobb County Fire Department, demonstrates the proper way to cross the street during street training at the Rad Kids Summer Camp, hosted by the Cobb County Safety Village.
Karla Richter of Powder Springs, a fire educator with the Cobb County Fire Department, leads campers on to a bus in orderly fashion while at bus training during Rad Kids Summer Camp at the Cobb County Safety Village.
Paul Floryance, center, of the Cobb County Fire Department, and Karla Richter, right, a fire educator with the Cobb County Fire Department, educate kids on street safety during Rad Kids Summer Camp at the Cobb County Safety Village.
Karla Richter, left, a fire educator with the Cobb County Fire Department, talks to a group of campers about train safety during Rad Kids Summer Camp at the Cobb County Safety Village.
Children going through bus training at the Rad Kids Summer Camp, hosted at the Cobb County Safety Village.
Campers listening to a lesson on street safety at the Rad Kids Summer Camp, hosted by the Cobb County Safety Village.
Joseph Thomas, 12, a seventh grader at Marietta Middle School, rides a bike during bicycle training at the Rad Kids Summer Camp at the Cobb County Safety Village.
Olivia Pudvin, 11, a sixth grader at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy, rides a scooter during training at the Rad Kids Summer Camp at the Cobb County Safety Village.
A paper bag puppet being made at the Rad Kids Summer Camp at the Cobb County Safety Village.
Scenes from the fake Marietta Square at the Cobb County Safety Village.
Campers carefully walking down the sidewalk during a street drill at the Rad Kids Summer Camp at the Cobb County Safety Village.
Raj Shelat, a deputy with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, walking his group down the sidewalk during a street drill at the Rad Kids Summer Camp.
Campers riding bikes during a bicycle safety lesson during Rad Kids Summer Camp at the Cobb County Safety Village.
Joseph Thomas of Marietta, 12, a seventh grader at Marietta Middle School, riding a bike during the bicycle safety class during Rad Kids Summer Camp at the Cobb County Safety Village.
Campers safely exiting the back of a bus during bus safety training at the Cobb County Safety Village.
Paul Florence of Powder Springs, a firefighter at Fire Station 6 in Cobb County, talks to the kids about trains during train safety lessons at the Cobb County Safety Village.
MARIETTA — The Cobb County Safety Village hosted children from all over this week to teach them about safety, both on the streets and online.
The backdrop of the fake town square surrounding the back lot of the Cobb County Safety Village buzzed with excitement as kids went through various lessons and drills, such as bicycle safety, bus and train safety, fire safety and bullying prevention.
Rad Kids Summer Camp is hosted by the Cobb County Safety Village, with support from Marietta Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. The four-day camp is full of learning and safety preparedness to teach kids how to handle themselves in situations ranging from emergencies to something as simple as crossing the street.
