MARIETTA — The Cobb County Safety Village hosted children from all over this week to teach them about safety, both on the streets and online. 

The backdrop of the fake town square surrounding the back lot of the Cobb County Safety Village buzzed with excitement as kids went through various lessons and drills, such as bicycle safety, bus and train safety, fire safety and bullying prevention. 

Rad Kids Summer Camp is hosted by the Cobb County Safety Village, with support from Marietta Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. The four-day camp is full of learning and safety preparedness to teach kids how to handle themselves in situations ranging from emergencies to something as simple as crossing the street. 

 

 

