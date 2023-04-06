A Braves drum line parades down Battery Avenue Thursday.
The Atlanta Braves paraded through the Battery Atlanta Thursday afternoon ahead of their home opener against the San Diego Padres.
CUMBERLAND — The Atlanta Braves paraded through The Battery Atlanta Thursday afternoon ahead of their home opener against the San Diego Padres.
A few hours before the first pitch, players, coaches, a drum line and mascot Blooper made their way down Battery Avenue before hundreds of cheering fans.
The Braves headed into their first home stand of the season 5-1 after sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this week.
