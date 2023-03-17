St. Patrick’s Day Avenue Shamrock celebrations at Avenue East Cobb. Pictured: Isha Motiran, left, joins friends Simran, Raina and Saaya Patel at the festival, wishing everyone a Happy St. Patrick’s Day. All are from Marietta.
St. Patrick’s Day Avenue Shamrock celebrations at Avenue East Cobb. Pictured: Charlotte Lord, 6, Roswell, gets her face painted with an Irish pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.
St. Patrick’s Day Avenue Shamrock celebrations at Avenue East Cobb. Rebekah Jarquin, face-painting artist, with Charlotte Lord sporting an Irish rainbow on her face.
St Patrick’s Day Avenue Shamrock celebrations at Avenue East Cobb. Pictured: Vera Brauer, 7, Marietta, gives a treat to Quinn, a llama who for the day at least, is Irish.
St. Patrick’s Day Avenue Shamrock celebrations at Avenue East Cobb. Pictured: Joshua Nourparvar, 2, Roswell, dances to the music with an Irish flag in hand.
St. Patrick’s Day Avenue Shamrock celebrations at Avenue East Cobb. Pictured: Marin Knorr, 11, and sister Aria, 9, enjoy the festival as Kristina Guede dances on stilts behind them.
St. Patrick’s Day Avenue Shamrock celebrations at Avenue East Cobb. Pictured: Selah Neidert, 2, from Marietta, enjoys the music.
St Patrick’s Day Avenue Shamrock celebrations at Avenue East Cobb. Pictured: Students from the Drake School of Irish Dance perform step dance for the crowd.
St. Patrick’s Day Avenue Shamrock celebrations at Avenue East Cobb. Pictured: Charlotte Lord, 7, from Roswell, revels in her Irish-ness.
St. Patrick’s Day Avenue Shamrock celebrations at Avenue East Cobb. Pictured: Michelle Witte applies a Celtic design to Virginia Lewis, 5, from Marietta.
St. Patrick’s Day Avenue Shamrock celebrations at Avenue East Cobb. Pictured: Dimple Patel, with sons Krish and Shrey, enjoy the music and festivities.
St. Patrick’s Day Avenue Shamrock celebrations at Avenue East Cobb. Pictured: Fianna Boxa, 6, samples the cotton candy.
St. Patrick’s Day Avenue Shamrock celebrations at Avenue East Cobb. Pictured: Mark McRorie of Marietta.
St. Patrick’s Day Avenue Shamrock celebrations at Avenue East Cobb. Pictured: Students from the Drake School of Irish Dance wait to perform before the crowd.
