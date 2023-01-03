SMYRNA — The profile of a major road project is starting to take shape.
Along Windy Hill Road from South Cobb Drive to Atlanta Road, workers are carving out a channel through which new express lanes will be built, meant to spirit commuters along the east-west artery. Above grade, existing lanes will one day be converted to one-way “frontage roads,” with slower speeds and better pedestrian access.
The road, a major thoroughfare, links to Interstate 75 in the east and becomes Macland Road in west Cobb. The Windy Hill Boulevard project, a $55 million makeover along a roughly mile-long section that runs through Smyrna, is jointly funded by the city and Cobb County, and began in February 2020.
The MDJ previously reported the city expects construction to finish after the originally scheduled end date of May 2023. The city was not able to provide an estimated completion date Tuesday, but longtime Councilman Charles “Corkey” Welch said the wait will be worth it.
”Regarding the purpose of the project and what it will do for the city of Smyrna, I think it will do just exactly what it was designed for,” he said. “And that is to move commuters through Smyrna without disruption, without any traffic signals and such, while allowing the local traffic to have access to the businesses without having to deal with commuter traffic.”
Welch said he’s supported the project from the beginning despite it being “plagued” with issues, such as difficulties moving utilities, inflation in the cost of building materials, and weather delays.
“But I do support the project and I think it’ll live up to the expectations once it’s finished,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.