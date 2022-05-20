People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) told the MDJ Friday the group is “horrified” by the upcoming 80th annual Yaarab Shriners’ Circus and Fair.
The event, beginning Saturday and running through May 30, will be hosted at Jim Miller Park in Marietta. The fraternal organization will feature an array of animals as part of its festivities.
PETA blasted the Shriners for the event in an email, citing the “cruelty inherent in circuses.” It alleges the animals are coerced through violence, intimidation, and weapons to perform tricks.
“When they’re not being forced to perform, they’re almost constantly relegated to cramped transport cages or trailers, where they suffer in extreme temperatures and are often denied adequate food and water,” PETA charged.
The group goes on to single out the Royal Hanneford Circus, which is putting on several of the shows. The circus was fined $7,000 in 2014 after an elephant escaped from a show, the group says. It also names Felicia Frisco, an entertainer and social media personality whose performances feature tigers and other big cats.
As a positive counter-example, PETA points to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which shuttered in 2017, but now plans to return next year sans animals “joining the many modern, humane circuses that are dazzling audiences with only willing human performers.”
The Yaarab Shrine and Royal Hanneford Circus could not be reached for comment before press time.
