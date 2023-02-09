MARIETTA — The dogs were just happy to be there — something that couldn't be taken for granted after metro Atlanta shelters considered euthanasia due to overcrowding last week.
Fourteen cats and three dogs found homes Saturday during a collaborative adoption event held by LifeLine Animal Project, which runs shelters in Fulton and DeKalb counties, and Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization. The event brought together LifeLine's foster dogs and Best Friends' foster cats at Best Friends' offices off South Cobb Drive near Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
The event came after a stressful week for LifeLine: event coordinator Brantlee Vickers said LifeLine’s shelters were overcrowded and running out of options just last week.
“We were faced with the unfortunate question of whether we would need to euthanize for space again. Because it was not a sustainable amount of animals we were caring for,” Vickers said.
Both LifeLine and Best Friends have goals of eliminating euthanasia in shelters.
LifeLine had to place 150 dogs within the week to avoid euthanizing them. The organization made a plea on social media for help, and Vickers said people responded.
“We placed more than that many animals, and we are so fortunate we did not have to make that difficult decision, because so many fosters stepped up, and so many adopters lined up to where our staff were working long hours to keep up with the demand,” Vickers said.
According to a post on the organization’s Facebook page, people adopted 370 dogs from LifeLine’s shelters last week.
Vickers said LifeLine’s shelters are now at a sustainable population, and that fosters, adopters, and volunteers can help keep it that way.
Laura Cox, a care coordinator at Best Friends in Atlanta, agreed that community support was vital for providing local shelters with volunteers and resources, like the pet food and supplies that Best Friends gives to pet owners who are struggling financially.
“A lot of those resources are donated from the community, so it comes from the community and we give it back,” Cox said.
Cox said that people who are considering giving up a pet for financial reasons should ask for help from local organizations first.
“There are programs around the state of Georgia that can help you keep your pet home. And there’s low-cost vaccine clinics and low-cost spay and neuter available all across the state," Cox said.
Elle Hansen attended the event with her 2-year-old foster dog, Jamie Foxx, a black pit bull mix who wore a yellow bandana that said “adopt me!”
“It’s an addiction,” Hansen said about fostering. “I volunteer, I foster — I started January of last year and I don’t know why I didn’t do it sooner.”
She began fostering dogs for short periods to help out other foster owners, and now has Jamie Foxx as a long-term foster dog.
Hansen wanted to foster Jamie Foxx in part because he is a black pit bull mix, a combination she said makes him less likely to be adopted, despite his calm demeanor.
“I was like ‘he’s just going to keep getting overlooked,’ and I knew he was a great dog from his return notes. I’m hoping he’ll have a better chance in foster,” Hansen said.
Jamie Foxx had some admirers at the event that were considering adopting him. But before making a decision, they wanted to visit with another shelter dog — one named Beyoncé.
Both LifeLine Animal Project and Best Friends Animal Society vaccinate, microchip and spay or neuter their animals before they are adopted out. For more information, visit lifelineanimal.org and bestfriends.org/atlanta.
