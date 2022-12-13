A person was killed after being buried by a collapsed trench at a Smyrna home.
The collapse occurred at a home on Wells Drive, according to Smyrna Fire Department spokesperson Eric Mohrmann.
The incident occurred Friday afternoon while the person was working in the trench, MDJ news partner Fox 5 Atlanta reported.
Mohrmann said responding firefighters found the person fully buried upon arrival and initiated a "trench rescue."
First responders also called in back-up from additional Smyrna Fire Department units and Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, per Mohrmann.
Mohrmann said the person was confirmed dead at the scene, and the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office and U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted.
"Crews remained on scene to recover body," Mohrmann said.
Officials have not disclosed the identity of the person who was killed.
