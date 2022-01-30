MARIETTA — Randy Evans, the former U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg, looks for three traits in a would-be leader.
“They were smarter, they were connected, and they were loyal,” Evans told a crowd of die-hard Republicans on Saturday afternoon at Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q on Roswell Road.
Gov. Brian Kemp was none of those things, the former ambassador said, rueing his support for the man in 2018. But David Perdue, the one-term U.S. Senator now running for the governorship?
“He’s loyal,” Evans said. “He remembers who helped him get where he is.”
Perdue, isolating at home due to a positive coronavirus test, was unable to attend Saturday’s campaign event in person. But when he addressed the crowd over a live video feed moments after Evans’ introduction, he made sure to hammer the point home.
“I want to thank the ambassador. Randy has been a very loyal leader of our state for a long time, he’s a loyal supporter of Donald Trump,” Perdue said before explaining his candidacy.
Kemp won’t beat Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 showdown, Perdue insisted.
“Here’s why. He cannot get the Trump voter. He has not been loyal to Donald Trump,” Perdue said. “He’s been in denial that anything happened (in the 2020 election). In fact, he’s still, even last week, calling it a ‘clean election’ … and we all know that’s just not true.”
Ballots from the November 2020 election were counted three times in Georgia, each time showing that former President Donald Trump lost the state by about 12,000 votes. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who oversees Georgia’s elections, has repeatedly said there was little to no fraud. Courts around the country have tossed lawsuits alleging fraud for lack of hard evidence.
Nevertheless, Perdue is betting most Republicans agree the last presidential election was “dirty” and the system needs fixing and that they care more about that issue than any other.
He’s right on at least one count. According to a poll released last week by Quinnipiac University, only 15% of surveyed Republicans believe votes will be counted accurately in the 2022 general election.
That same poll found, however, that Kemp leads Perdue among likely Republican primary voters, garnering 43% of their vote to Perdue’s 36%. Democrat-turned-Republican firebrand Vernon Jones came in at a distant third with 10%.
The poll also found Kemp the more formidable general election candidate, if only by a hair. In a hypothetical head-to-head general election matchup, registered voters would pick him over Abrams, 49%-47%. Swapping out Kemp for Perdue makes the race a tossup, according to Quinnipiac, with Perdue and Abrams both earning 48% of the vote.
Another poll released last week, conducted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, found Kemp leading Abrams by 7 points in a head-to-head matchup. Kemp spokesman Cody Hall touted the poll’s findings on Twitter, writing, “David Perdue is the only thing standing in the way of a RED Georgia in 2022.”
To succeed, Perdue will have to win over more voters like Jude Michael, a teacher from Dallas. Michael came to Saturday’s event unsure of how he would vote in the primary, but came away a believer. He was impressed by Perdue’s promises to “clean up” the state’s election system, to create a “parents’ bill of rights” so that parents “know what’s being taught in schools” and to eliminate the state income tax.
“If we don’t do it, we’re going to continue to lose our competitive edge,” Perdue said. “Tennessee, Texas, Florida … none of those have a state income tax.
“But here’s the big thing,” he continued. “If you want to clean up these elections, you got to get me elected, because it’s obvious that Kemp and Raffensperger and their ilk are not going to do it.”
His solution is an “election law enforcement” division within the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
“We have voting laws, guys, but they’ve never been enforced to any remarkable level,” Perdue said.
Other attendees who spoke to the MDJ after Saturday’s event said they had been waiting for a candidate like Perdue.
“What happened … happened on (Kemp’s) watch, and he cannot wash that away,” said Roswell’s Sandra Timmons, referring to alleged election fraud.
Jones, the former Democrat now running in the Republican primary as a Trump loyalist, has also pledged to eliminate the state income tax and clean up Georgia’s elections. But Timmons and her husband, Dan, said they didn’t trust his him to make good on his promises.
“He’s not proven in the Republican arena,” she said.
Pam Evatt, who had come with her husband, Randy, knew before she arrived at the restaurant Saturday she would vote for Perdue in the primary. Her reason was the same one that Evans, the former ambassador, have given just a half hour earlier: Kemp, she explained, wasn’t loyal to Trump.
“(Trump) did more,” she said, “about abortion, about freedom of religion, criminal justice, everything. … And now everything’s going to hell in a hand basket.”
Every time I see an article about Perdue running, I will reiterate that neither I, my wife, or anyone else I know will vote for Perdue. And if he wins the primary, I'll vote Libertarian. I'd rather take a step backwards and see Stacy Abrams elected than a Donald Trump puppet elected as Governor.
