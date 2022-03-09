Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue was the highest-profile candidate to qualify for office Wednesday as qualifying week entered its third day.
The list of challengers to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, meanwhile grew to seven with the addition of Democrat Marcus Flowers. Four Republican opponents are set to oppose her in the May 24 primary election thus far.
Qualifying runs all week, through Friday afternoon. Here’s a look at the full slate of candidates who have filed so far, and who will appear on the ballots of Cobb voters for the May primary or November general elections:
Note: Races with an asterisk denote those where districts are set to represent portions of Cobb County under redistricting.
FEDERAL
U.S. Senate
GARY W. BLACK (R)
JOSH CLARK (R)
KELVIN KING (R)
CHASE OLIVER (L)
LATHAM SADDLER (R)
HERSCHEL JUNIOR WALKER (R)
TAMARA JOHNSON-SHEALEY (D)
RAPHAEL WARNOCK (D) (I)
U.S. Congressional District 6
JAKE EVANS (R)
BYRON GATEWOOD (R)
RICH MCCORMICK (R)
PAULETTE SMITH (R)
MALLORY STAPLES (R)
SUZI VOYLES (R)
BOB CHRISTIAN (D)
WAYNE C WHITE (D)
U.S. Congressional District 11
BARRY LOUDERMILK (R) (I)
ANTONIO DAZA (D)
U.S. Congressional District 13
CAESAR GONZALES (R)
SHASTITY DRISCOLL (D)
VINCENT FORT (D)
DAVID SCOTT (D) (I)
U.S. Congressional District 14
ERIC CUNNINGHAM (R)
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R) (I)
JAMES HAYGOOD (R)
CHARLES LUTIN (R)
ANGELA PENCE (L)
JENNIFER STRAHAN (R)
WENDY DAVIS (D)
MARCUS FLOWERS (D)
HOLLY MCCORMACK (D)
STATEWIDE
Governor
DAVID A. PERDUE (R)
KANDISS TAYLOR (R)
STACEY ABRAMS (D)
SHANE HAZEL (L)
AL BARTELL (IND)
Lieutenant Governor
BURT JONES (R)
MACK MCGREGOR (R)
BUTCH MILLER (R)
ERICK E. ALLEN (D)
CHARLIE BAILEY (D)
KWANZA HALL (D)
JASON T. HAYES (D)
DERRICK L. JACKSON (D)
MALIK (D)
RENITTA SHANNON (D)
RYAN GRAHAM (L)
Secretary of State
DAVID C. BELLE ISLE (R)
JODY HICE (R)
T.J. HUDSON (R)
TED METZ (L)
BRAD RAFFENSPERGER (R) (I)
JOHN EAVES (D)
FLOYD GRIFFIN (D)
BEE NGUYEN (D)
Attorney General
CHRIS CARR (R) (I)
JENNIFER “JEN” JORDAN (D)
MARTIN COWEN (L)
Commissioner of Agriculture
TYLER HARPER (R)
WINFRED DUKES (D)
NAKITA HEMINGWAY (D)
FRED SWANN (D)
DAVID RAUDABAUGH (L)
Commissioner of Insurance
JOHN KING (R) (I)
PATRICK WITT (R)
RAPHAEL BAKER (D)
JANICE LAWS ROBINSON (D)
MATTHEW WILSON (D)
Commissioner of Labor
EMILY ANDERSON (L)
KARTIK BHATT (R)
MIKE COAN (R)
BRUCE THOMPSON (R)
WILLIAM “WILL” BODDIE JR (D)
THOMAS DEAN (D)
NICOLE HORN (D)
LESTER G. JACKSON III (D)
State School Superintendent
JOHN D. BARGE (R)
RICHARD WOODS (R) (I)
CURREY HITCHENS (D)
JAHA V. HOWARD (D)
JAMES MORROW JR (D)
Public Service Commissioner District 2
COLIN MCKINNEY (L)
Tim Echols (R) (I)
Public Service Commissioner District 3
FITZ JOHNSON (R) (I)
CHANDRA FARLEY (D)
LEGISLATURE
State Senate District 6
FRED GLASS (R)
ANGELIC MOORE (R)
JASON ESTEVES (D)
LUISA WAKEMAN (D)
State Senate District 32
KAY KIRKPATRICK (R) (I)
SYLVIA L. BENNETT (D)
State Senate District 33
EURIEL I. HEMMERLY (D)
MICHAEL “DOC” RHETT (D) (I)
State Senate District 37
DAVID DELK (R)
SCOTT JOHNSON (R)
ED SETZLER (R)
TITUS NICHOLS (D)
State Senate District 38
MELODY BRAY (D)
MICHAEL CARSON (D)
ADAM PETTY (D)
HORACENA TATE (D) (I)
State Senate District 56
JOHN ALBERS (R) (I)
State Representative District 22
DONNA KOSICKI (R)
JORDAN RIDLEY (R)
STACEE LASHONE HILL (D)
State Representative District 34
DEVAN SEABAUGH (R) (I)
State Representative District 35
LISA CAMPBELL (D)
NICK MILLER (D)
KYLE RINAUDO (D)
State Representative District 36
GINNY EHRHART (R) (I)
State Representative District 37
MARY FRANCES WILLIAMS (D) (I)
State Representative District 38
DAVID WILKERSON (D) (I)
State Representative District 39
OLIVIA ANGEL (R)
WANDA LESTERANTHONY (D)
TAMARRE PIERRE (D)
State Representative District 40
FUN FONG (R)
THOMAS CASEZ (D)
DOUG STONER (D)
State Representative District 41
No qualifiers
State Representative District 42
TERI ANULEWICZ (D) (I)
State Representative District 43
BENJAMIN STAHL (D)
State Representative District 44
DON L. PARSONS (R) (I)
WILLIE MAE OYOGOA (D)
State Representative District 45
SHARON COOPER (R)
CARMINTHIA MOORE (R)
DUSTIN MCCORMICK (D)
State Representative District 46
JOHN CARSON (R) (I)
MICHEAL GARZA (D)
LOCAL
Solicitor General
CHRIS LANNING (D)
COURTNEY BRUBAKER (R)
County Commission District 1
KELI GAMBRILL (R) (I)
County Commission District 3
JOANN K. BIRRELL (R) (I)
JUDY SARDEN (R)
Board of Education Post 2 (Howard, open seat)
BECKY SAYLER (D)
STEPHEN GEORGE (R)
Board of Education Post 4
DAVID CHASTAIN (R) (I)
CATHERINE POZNIAK (D)
Board of Education Post 6
NICHELLE A. DAVIS (D)
NON-PARTISAN
State Supreme Court Justice
SHAWN ELLEN LAGRUA (I)
State Supreme Court Justice
CARLA MCMILLIAN (I)
State Supreme Court Justice
VERDA M. COLVIN (I)
State Court of Appeals Judge
CHRIS MCFADDEN (I)
State Court of Appeals Judge
TREA PIPKIN (I)
State Court of Appeals Judge
ANNE ELIZABETH BARNES (I)
Cobb County Superior Court Judge
ANN HARRIS (I)
Cobb County Superior Court Judge
CHARLES FORD
ROB LEONARD (I)
MATT MCMASTER
Cobb County Superior Court Judge (Flournoy, open seat)
SONJA N. BROWN
DANIELE JOHNSON
JAMES LUTTRELL
TANEESHA MARSHALL
GERALD MOORE
Cobb County State Court Judge, Post 5
ERIC BREWTON (I)
Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 1
JASON B. FINCHER (I)
Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 4
BRIDGETTE CAMPBELL GLOVER (I)
Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 5
ASHLEY J. PALMER (I)
