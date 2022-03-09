Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue was the highest-profile candidate to qualify for office Wednesday as qualifying week entered its third day.

The list of challengers to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, meanwhile grew to seven with the addition of Democrat Marcus Flowers. Four Republican opponents are set to oppose her in the May 24 primary election thus far.

Qualifying runs all week, through Friday afternoon. Here’s a look at the full slate of candidates who have filed so far, and who will appear on the ballots of Cobb voters for the May primary or November general elections:

Note: Races with an asterisk denote those where districts are set to represent portions of Cobb County under redistricting.

FEDERAL

U.S. Senate

GARY W. BLACK (R)

JOSH CLARK (R)

KELVIN KING (R)

CHASE OLIVER (L)

LATHAM SADDLER (R)

HERSCHEL JUNIOR WALKER (R)

TAMARA JOHNSON-SHEALEY (D)

RAPHAEL WARNOCK (D) (I)

U.S. Congressional District 6

JAKE EVANS (R)

BYRON GATEWOOD (R)

RICH MCCORMICK (R)

PAULETTE SMITH (R)

MALLORY STAPLES (R)

SUZI VOYLES (R)

BOB CHRISTIAN (D)

WAYNE C WHITE (D)

U.S. Congressional District 11

BARRY LOUDERMILK (R) (I)

ANTONIO DAZA (D)

U.S. Congressional District 13

CAESAR GONZALES (R)

SHASTITY DRISCOLL (D)

VINCENT FORT (D)

DAVID SCOTT (D) (I)

U.S. Congressional District 14

ERIC CUNNINGHAM (R)

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R) (I)

JAMES HAYGOOD (R)

CHARLES LUTIN (R)

ANGELA PENCE (L)

JENNIFER STRAHAN (R)

WENDY DAVIS (D)

MARCUS FLOWERS (D)

HOLLY MCCORMACK (D)

STATEWIDE

Governor

DAVID A. PERDUE (R)

KANDISS TAYLOR (R)

STACEY ABRAMS (D)

SHANE HAZEL (L)

AL BARTELL (IND)

Lieutenant Governor

BURT JONES (R)

MACK MCGREGOR (R)

BUTCH MILLER (R)

ERICK E. ALLEN (D)

CHARLIE BAILEY (D)

KWANZA HALL (D)

JASON T. HAYES (D)

DERRICK L. JACKSON (D)

MALIK (D)

RENITTA SHANNON (D)

RYAN GRAHAM (L)

Secretary of State

DAVID C. BELLE ISLE (R)

JODY HICE (R)

T.J. HUDSON (R)

TED METZ (L)

BRAD RAFFENSPERGER (R) (I)

JOHN EAVES (D)

FLOYD GRIFFIN (D)

BEE NGUYEN (D)

Attorney General

CHRIS CARR (R) (I)

JENNIFER “JEN” JORDAN (D)

MARTIN COWEN (L)

Commissioner of Agriculture

TYLER HARPER (R)

WINFRED DUKES (D)

NAKITA HEMINGWAY (D)

FRED SWANN (D)

DAVID RAUDABAUGH (L)

Commissioner of Insurance

JOHN KING (R) (I)

PATRICK WITT (R)

RAPHAEL BAKER (D)

JANICE LAWS ROBINSON (D)

MATTHEW WILSON (D)

Commissioner of Labor

EMILY ANDERSON (L)

KARTIK BHATT (R)

MIKE COAN (R)

BRUCE THOMPSON (R)

WILLIAM “WILL” BODDIE JR (D)

THOMAS DEAN (D)

NICOLE HORN (D)

LESTER G. JACKSON III (D)

State School Superintendent

JOHN D. BARGE (R)

RICHARD WOODS (R) (I)

CURREY HITCHENS (D)

JAHA V. HOWARD (D)

JAMES MORROW JR (D)

Public Service Commissioner District 2

COLIN MCKINNEY (L)

Tim Echols (R) (I)

Public Service Commissioner District 3

FITZ JOHNSON (R) (I)

CHANDRA FARLEY (D)

LEGISLATURE

State Senate District 6

FRED GLASS (R)

ANGELIC MOORE (R)

JASON ESTEVES (D)

LUISA WAKEMAN (D)

State Senate District 32

KAY KIRKPATRICK (R) (I)

SYLVIA L. BENNETT (D)

State Senate District 33

EURIEL I. HEMMERLY (D)

MICHAEL “DOC” RHETT (D) (I)

State Senate District 37

DAVID DELK (R)

SCOTT JOHNSON (R)

ED SETZLER (R)

TITUS NICHOLS (D)

State Senate District 38

MELODY BRAY (D)

MICHAEL CARSON (D)

ADAM PETTY (D)

HORACENA TATE (D) (I)

State Senate District 56

JOHN ALBERS (R) (I)

State Representative District 22

DONNA KOSICKI (R)

JORDAN RIDLEY (R)

STACEE LASHONE HILL (D)

State Representative District 34

DEVAN SEABAUGH (R) (I)

State Representative District 35

LISA CAMPBELL (D)

NICK MILLER (D)

KYLE RINAUDO (D)

State Representative District 36

GINNY EHRHART (R) (I)

State Representative District 37

MARY FRANCES WILLIAMS (D) (I)

State Representative District 38

DAVID WILKERSON (D) (I)

State Representative District 39

OLIVIA ANGEL (R)

WANDA LESTERANTHONY (D)

TAMARRE PIERRE (D)

State Representative District 40

FUN FONG (R)

THOMAS CASEZ (D)

DOUG STONER (D)

State Representative District 41

No qualifiers

State Representative District 42

TERI ANULEWICZ (D) (I)

State Representative District 43

BENJAMIN STAHL (D)

State Representative District 44

DON L. PARSONS (R) (I)

WILLIE MAE OYOGOA (D)

State Representative District 45

SHARON COOPER (R)

CARMINTHIA MOORE (R)

DUSTIN MCCORMICK (D)

State Representative District 46

JOHN CARSON (R) (I)

MICHEAL GARZA (D)

LOCAL

Solicitor General

CHRIS LANNING (D)

COURTNEY BRUBAKER (R)

County Commission District 1

KELI GAMBRILL (R) (I)

County Commission District 3

JOANN K. BIRRELL (R) (I)

JUDY SARDEN (R)

Board of Education Post 2 (Howard, open seat)

BECKY SAYLER (D)

STEPHEN GEORGE (R)

Board of Education Post 4

DAVID CHASTAIN (R) (I)

CATHERINE POZNIAK (D)

Board of Education Post 6

NICHELLE A. DAVIS (D)

NON-PARTISAN

State Supreme Court Justice

SHAWN ELLEN LAGRUA (I)

State Supreme Court Justice

CARLA MCMILLIAN (I)

State Supreme Court Justice

VERDA M. COLVIN (I)

State Court of Appeals Judge

CHRIS MCFADDEN (I)

State Court of Appeals Judge

TREA PIPKIN (I)

State Court of Appeals Judge

ANNE ELIZABETH BARNES (I)

Cobb County Superior Court Judge

ANN HARRIS (I)

Cobb County Superior Court Judge

CHARLES FORD

ROB LEONARD (I)

MATT MCMASTER

Cobb County Superior Court Judge (Flournoy, open seat)

SONJA N. BROWN

DANIELE JOHNSON

JAMES LUTTRELL

TANEESHA MARSHALL

GERALD MOORE

Cobb County State Court Judge, Post 5

ERIC BREWTON (I)

Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 1

JASON B. FINCHER (I)

Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 4

BRIDGETTE CAMPBELL GLOVER (I)

Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 5

ASHLEY J. PALMER (I)

