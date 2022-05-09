The period for the public to weigh in on a planned makeover of the Paces Mill Unit of the Chattahoochee River began Monday and will continue through June 8.
The rehabilitation project is being conducted by the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area, a division of the National Park Service, in partnership with the Cumberland Community Improvement District.
Residents are invited to submit written comments on the CRNRA website at parkplanning.nps.gov/CRNRA_Paces and selecting “Open for Comment” on the left menu bar. There, a 65-page environmental assessment for the project can be downloaded and read.
Comments can also be submitted in writing by mailing to:
National Park Service
Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area
1978 Island Ford Parkway
Atlanta, Georgia 30350-3400
Preliminary plans for the rehabilitation project were unveiled last year and are intended to create a “more national park-like visitor experience” for the area’s estimated 270,000 annual visitors.
The project hopes to improve Paces Mill’s physical design, appearance and infrastructure, creating a sustainable unit with a “strong NPS identity,” along with better access and safety.
Estimated to cost $11.8 million, the project would reposition the central meadow and parking area, increase river access, enhance and expand the picnic area, upgrade the trail system and more. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Reps. David Scott, Barry Loudermilk and Lucy McBath helped secure $1 million in federal funds for the project’s construction.
Kyethea Clark, the CID’s planning and projects director, said at a recent board meeting that permitting for the project should be complete in August. The CID, however, has yet to secure the remaining $10.8 million needed to fund the project and continues to look for grants or other funding sources.
Paces Mill, accessible from Cobb Parkway, is the southernmost and farthest downstream facility of the CRNRA along the river. It is thus used as the last spot for rafters, kayakers and other visitors traveling downstream to exit the river, the park service said. Most popular during the summer months, the area is used for boating, fishing, picnicking, jogging and hiking.
A previous public comment period in summer 2019 helped park service staff create initial plans for the project.
“We are pleased to offer this opportunity for the public to provide input on our exciting and innovative rehabilitation project,” said Ann Honious, the CRNRA’s superintendent. “We’ve used what we have heard from our past outreach to improve our plans for a full-scale rehabilitation of Paces Mill in partnership with the Cumberland Community Improvement District. Our goal is for this project to increase the site’s overall sustainability, improve visitor safety and create a distinct national park visitor experience.”
The CRNRA is a 48-mile stretch of the river from Buford Dam in the north to Peachtree Creek in the south. It includes more than 5,500 acres of adjoining land. Paces Mill is one of the area’s 15 units. Approximately 3.3 million visitors used the CRNRA in 2021, the park service says.
There are more than 840 acres of federal land along the river within the Cumberland CID’s borders.
