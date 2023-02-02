When the Cobb County Board of Education approved $12 million for ultraviolet lights and hand-rinsing machines in the Cobb School District in December 2020, Stacy Efrat had seen enough. It was time to act.
Efrat, a parent of three children in the school district who works in banking, said she had always paid close attention to what was happening in her local schools, but not what went down at the district level.
That was probably the case with most parents, Efrat said, until the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody’s wondering, what are the COVID policies, what do they need to be, are our kids safe at school?” she said.
To get answers, in the fall of 2020, Efrat began watching school board meetings online.
“I was really blown away by the dysfunction on the board and the behavior of the board, and (seeing) what I would call the reckless spending of the board,” Efrat said.
It turned out that other parents had also begun keeping tabs on the school board’s activities. In a Facebook group of fellow Cobb parents, Efrat put out a message along the lines of: "I’m doing something about this. Who’s in?"
Two more moms – Heather Tolley-Bauer, a stand-up comedian, and Jessica Bergeron, a special education expert – messaged Efrat they were.
Kris Hale, a retired teacher in Fulton County schools who now trains dogs, was also paying closer attention to the board’s activities since COVID hit. She texted Efrat separately and became the fourth founding member of what would become Watching the Funds-Cobb, one of the school district's most vocal and visible watchdog groups.
COVID beginnings
In Tolley-Bauer’s east Cobb home, she sat with Efrat, Hale and Laura Judge, who joined Watching the Funds-Cobb a year after the group got going in January 2021, when her children were both still in elementary school.
For Judge, who has a background in bioscience research, COVID-19 also made her curious about what the district was doing to make schools safe for reopening as the fall 2021 semester approached.
“It did not seem that there was any discussion with our public health department,” Judge said. “So I immediately went with a virtual school, Georgia Connections (Academy) and Georgia Cyber Academy, for my kids’ education while the district kind of figured out what they were doing.”
Even as Judge’s kids were in online school, she still watched board meetings and, similar to Efrat, was miffed by the board members’ behavior.
“I did start speaking at school board meetings,” Judge said. “My son was first, and then me.”
Judge said she was convinced to join Watching the Funds-Cobb, though, after hearing Efrat and Tolley-Bauer speak at the board’s budget meetings.
“I asked them, what did they need help with?” Judge said. “I was willing to hop on with them, and they welcomed me with open arms.”
Tolley-Bauer said she and the rest of the group’s founding members would meet every night to discuss the aspects of the board that really jumped out at them: the way members interacted with one another, and what they saw as a lack of transparency and accountability to the public.
She singled out one board member, “a medical professional,” who was questioning the data backing up the UV lights and hand-rinsing stations when they came up for the December 2020 vote.
Tolley-Bauer did not name the board member, though Dr. Jaha Howard, a dentist and one of the board’s three Democratic members at the time, had questioned Superintendent Chris Ragsdale about the two items the district planned to purchase to combat COVID in schools.
“That’s a problem,” Tolley-Bauer said of Ragsdale's failure to provide Howard with more information about the proposed purchases during the Dec. 17, 2020 meeting.
“Then how is the board doing its fiduciary responsibility, which, a board only has really three jobs: They write policy, approve the budget, oversee the superintendent,” Tolley-Bauer said. “That’s it.”
As it turns out, the UV lights were returned in early 2021 after the system malfunctioned.
In February 2021, the district “paused” operation of the UV lights after an issue with a power source caused some lights to flicker at Argyle Elementary and others to turn on, although no students were in areas where the lights had turned on, Cobb schools spokeswoman Nan Kiel said at the time.
Meanwhile, Efrat and other Cobb parents have continued to criticize the hand-sanitizing stations from 3Oe Scientific, and at numerous board meetings have said they continue breaking down at different schools across the county.
Efrat said the dysfunction on the board should be an affront to more than just parents of Cobb students.
“As taxpayers we should all be outraged, because they’re basically just spending millions and millions and millions of dollars, no questions asked, no data evaluated, (the) public’s not asked what they think,” Efrat said. “It’s just like, what the heck is going on here?”
As the group's founders began planning their course forward in January 2021, there was no shortage of topics to hone in on. One, however, stood out more than any other.
“It all boiled down to the money,” Tolley-Bauer said.
In discussions with community members, including Cobb Commissioner Jerica Richardson, the women realized the only people holding the school board accountable were voters.
Overseeing a budget that exceeded $1 billion in 2022, the school board had power, and the group saw an opportunity to make noise by following the money.
“When we focus on the money, it allows us to really understand how board dynamics play into this, the board’s willingness or unwillingness or effectiveness or ineffectiveness in holding the superintendent accountable, and their inability or unwillingness to engage with community members on talking about things that are important to us, whether you agree with them or not,” Tolley-Bauer said.
A nonpartisan organization?
Importantly, Efrat said, Watching the Funds-Cobb is a nonpartisan organization.
The group’s claim to nonpartisanship has raised eyebrows, considering the activities of its founders. Efrat’s efforts to register voters and organize for Democratic candidates in Cobb has been featured in the Washington Post and New York Times, among others.
Judge is deeply involved in Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, through which she has publicly advocated for the group’s “gun sense” candidates, who are overwhelmingly Democratic. She also serves as the education cabinet member for Commissioner Richardson, a Democrat.
Despite these allegiances, Efrat insists Watching the Funds-Cobb is nonpartisan, as it represents all taxpayers contributing to Cobb schools, many of whom, she added, are on the other side of the aisle from her or unaffiliated with any political party.
“We’re relevant to everyone and we are intentionally nonpartisan because the money issue affects everybody,” Efrat said.
Judge carried that argument forward, noting money seems to be the root of all problems brought up to her by parents, from questions about COVID safety to concerns regarding the discontinuation in CCSD of No Place for Hate, an Anti-Defamation League program for schools that focuses on fighting bullying and bias.
Tolley-Bauer said that after the district pulled the program, which is free to schools, in spring 2021, its staff said during a board meeting it would be developing its own anti-hate curriculum.
“OK, well at what expense?” Tolley-Bauer said. “You don’t just create a whole new curriculum, which by the way, the (No Place for Hate) curriculum is optional.”
The women were also frustrated over how CCSD spent its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, saying none of that money was put toward increased mental health resources.
According to a Georgia Department of Education database tracking COVID relief funds in Georgia elementary and secondary schools, none of Cobb's money was specifically allocated for mental health resources. Data shared with the MDJ by the district confirmed none of the most recent round of funds it received for COVID relief were put toward mental health resources.
The MDJ previously reported that Cobb schools was the beneficiary of $264 million in federal COVID relief dollars. About 70% of that had been received by the district by the end of 2022, according to the state.
The group noted Gov. Brian Kemp's commitment of $27 million to more counselors in Georgia schools was meager when considering how many schools there are across the state's 159 counties.
Despite their list of grievances with school district leadership, Tolley-Bauer did not directly answer a question about whether the group would like to see the Republican school board majority replaced and Ragsdale ousted.
"Our wish and goal has always been to hold the board members and superintendent accountable to us, the taxpayers," Tolley-Bauer said. "For us and concerned parents, teachers and community members who reach out to us, that means board members who do the job of providing the fiscal oversight needed to ensure the superintendent is spending our multi-billion dollar budget in a way that serves the best interests of our students and teachers."
Tolley-Bauer added that Watching the Funds-Cobb wants the county to be "the gold standard" in both education and fiscal accountability.
"Who wouldn’t support that?" Tolly-Bauer asked. "We shouldn’t have to wish for it."
Having their voices heard
Watching the Funds-Cobb has big plans moving forward, thanks in part to a $5,000 grant the group received from Everyday Parents Impacting Change, a watchdog campaign created by the National Parents Union.
The campaign, aimed at helping parents and other advocates hold school boards and districts accountable for how they spend ARPA funds, falls right in line with the group's recent efforts to shed light on how CCSD spends its funds. Tolley-Bauer said the group plans to use the grant to help train parents on how to speak during the public comment portion of school board meetings.
Jeff Hubbard, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, said groups like Watching the Funds-Cobb are important for accountability's sake.
"I think with any public entity, you want to make sure that all things are being done with integrity, with fidelity to the process, but also because of the fact that you're dealing with a $1.4 billion dollar budget and its taxpayer (money) ... that the funds are being best spent to provide the highest quality education for our students," Hubbard said. "Having citizens engaged in the process just works to make our system better."
Tolley-Bauer said this year, Watching the Funds-Cobb plans to follow the budgeting timeline in the district more closely, including encouraging the board to begin setting the millage rate before passing a budget.
"Last year, they voted on the budget, approved the budget and then said, 'Now, let's talk about the mill rate,'" Tolley-Bauer said. "And then they got themselves into a pickle, because they couldn't increase or decrease the mill rate, because why? The budget was already approved, so how about we change that, then."
Cobb school board member Leroy Tre' Hutchins, a Democrat, said Watching the Funds-Cobb and its members are a part of the community like any other constituents of the board.
"We're serving the community, we're serving children, families, and so any of their concerns warrant our attention," Hutchins said.
On the other side of the political aisle, Watching the Fund-Cobb's leaders said Republican board member Randy Scamihorn has been willing to talk to them in the past, even if his fellow Republicans have been less approachable.
"I would never object to any organization that wants to watch a government entity," Scamihorn said. "We need input from the public and as long as its in earnest, no matter who it's coming from, what organization, whether it's other organizations or Watching the Funds, I personally always welcome that because government needs those checks and balances from citizens."
Scamihorn said he's enjoyed conversations with Efrat and Tolley-Bauer, though he disagrees with their characterizations of the way the board handled the purchases of UV lights and hand-washing machines.
He also noted that, as a fiscal conservative, he agrees that taxpayer dollars should not be wasted, and he is all for the district saving money where it can and not abusing the funds at its disposal.
"I'm very cognizant of trying to spend it wisely and save where we can with the knowledge that (as) a large organization, you're going to have some waste, but we hope to keep that at a very minimum," Scamihorn said.
'We do this because we love our schools'
Tolley-Bauer said the group has heard accusations in the past that it spoke for or got orders from one of the board's three Democratic members, which they deny.
Mention of these accusations led Efrat to reiterate Watching the Funds-Cobb's nonpartisan status.
"We welcome everybody. Each of us is an individual who has their own political views and that's totally fine and welcome, and we don't discriminate based on anyone's individual political views, but we're all here for one reason and we all have one mission which is, holding the board members accountable for being fiscally responsible and transparent," Efrat said.
That mission, she added, is one the group believes politicians of all stripes would find desirable when handling such large sums of cash, and the diversity of its following reflects that.
Of its more than 2,300 followers on Facebook, where Tolley-Bauer said most of the group's organizing happens, there is a broad swath of political views and affiliations, Efrat added, including many who consider themselves apolitical.
And that group of followers, Tolley-Bauer said, is not just composed of parents.
"We call them stakeholders for that reason, because it's not just having kids in the school district, it's the teachers, it's the staff, it's the taxpayers, business owners," Tolley-Bauer said. "We all benefit from Cobb being the best that it can possibly be."
Efrat said the ultimate sign of the group's nonpartisan character will come out if the board's majority shifts to the Democrats and it remains unaccountable to these stakeholders. Until then, however, they will keep pressure on the Republican majority that controls the board.
Speaking for herself and the other founders of Watching the Funds-Cobb, Tolley-Bauer said they did not start the group because of a particular interest in finance.
"We do this because we love our schools. Over these past two years, we've been called liars, we've been marginalized, we've been accused of wanting our 15 minutes of fame," Tolley-Bauer said. "I have about 1,000 other things I'd rather be doing with my time, but nothing, none of it is more important than this, than making sure that our teachers and our administrators have what they need to give my kid and her kid and her kid and all these kids what they need and that is why we're doing what we're doing."
