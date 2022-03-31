MARIETTA — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Jehovah's Witnesses around the globe can return in person to their respective Kingdom Halls. For Cobb County members, it has been a long time coming.
Some 13,000 U.S. congregations suspended their public ministry on March 20, 2020. Since then, the religion has carried its ministry through letters and phone calls while holding twice-weekly meetings mostly over Zoom, according to a news release from the Jehovah's Witnesses of America.
"There is a collective shout of joy among Jehovah's Witnesses around the world right now," Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses, said in the release. "While we have prospered in many ways as individuals and congregations using technology to bring us together, nothing can adequately replace being together in person. We have longed for this moment for the better part of two years."
The Kingdom Hall off Bells Ferry Road in Marietta is ready to welcome its congregation of about 170 people back inside for a service on Saturday at 10 a.m. Congregants who spoke with the MDJ said they were excited.
Two couples that attend services there were working on landscaping efforts on Monday to prepare the building for its return to worship.
Ezella Cooper, 65, and Bobby Cooper, 67, from east Cobb, have been congregants at the Kingdom Hall since 1998 and spoke of their enthusiasm for reuniting with friends and fellow congregants they have not seen in person in more than two years.
"I have a little nervous excitement about seeing them again," Ezella Cooper said. "It is like seeing an old relative you have not seen in two years or a dear friend you have not seen in two years. So it is a nervous anticipation."
During the pandemic, she said it has been tough to miss significant outings she otherwise would have attended.
"We have had several friends that have lost mothers or siblings. We miss giving them those hugs and comfort that we would be able to do in person or even attending their services in person," Ezella Cooper said.
Paul Scaglione, 72, of Marietta, says the online services have benefited him and his wife, Laura, allowing them to remain involved, but nothing beats worshipping in person.
"Being online has been excellent for us to keep spiritually fed and in a relationship with the folks in the hall, but there is no feeling like it being at the Kingdom Hall. It is a joy beyond compare because you are just in the middle of a spiritual feast," Scaglione said. "I am anticipating what it will be like in that first meeting when we are together. I do not think we'll be able to comprehend it until it happens because it will be such overwhelming joy."
The Scagliones have missed elements that cannot be recreated over a computer screen, such as the songs sung as a congregation.
"There is music, but because of how Zoom works, you cannot sing together as a congregation," Scaglione said. "It does not sound right. So we wind up singing together as a couple."
The congregation will not require masks, although it is encouraged that congregants wear them and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-approved social distancing guidelines. The virtual option for services will remain for those who would prefer it.
