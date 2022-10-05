CUMBERLAND — A marathon economic development summit put on by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce Wednesday went off without a hint of concern for a possible economic slowdown.
Attendees were instead in high spirits, fresh off the news that Georgia is, yet again, the No. 1 state to do business (so says Area Development magazine).
Business magnates and state officials said 2022 was a banner year for economic development, surpassing expectations with the help of the big-ticket deals to bring Hyundai and Rivian manufacturing plants to the state.
Pat Wilson, Georgia’s commissioner for economic development, said even without those deals, “we still break our record numbers, which is unbelievable … 2022 proved to not only break it, but blow that out of the water.”
Wilson, who said his department is “a marketing agency, basically,” gave the crowd eye-popping figures for fiscal year 2022: 51,132 new jobs and $21.2 billion in new investment across 358 projects.
The state’s success, Wilson argued, comes on the backs of “industries of the future” like electric vehicles and financial technologies.
Cobb Chamber CEO Sharon Mason argued the broadening business base would insulate the state from any economic downturns.
“We have diversified our economy in a lot of different ways with industry, and that’s going to help us overcome any recession,” Mason told the MDJ, saying she’s not heard of planned slowdowns in hiring or layoffs from the business world.
“We’re actually seeing more projects looking at Cobb and Georgia than we ever have before. Our numbers are stronger than we ever have before, so our growth is going up,” she added.
Key to that continued growth, officials argued later in the program, is the ongoing redevelopment of the county’s commercial cores in Cumberland, Town Center, Marietta, and south Cobb.
Kim Menefee, who heads up the Cumberland Community Improvement District (CID), pointed to the redevelopment of Cumberland Mall and several new projects around The Battery Atlanta.
Tracy Styf of the Town Center CID said despite its recent troubles (including a 2021 foreclosure), “(Town Center mall) is still doing well. It is at a record high for the past five years both in terms of revenue, as well as leasing.”
South Cobbers, meanwhile, are still wrangling with the 50-acre property which formerly housed the blighted Magnolia Crossing apartments, which the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority (SCRA) has owned for years.
The property has sat vacant since 2015, and the Cobb Board of Commissioners recently sent the SCRA and its developer back to the drawing board after failing to bring forward a true mixed-use proposal for the site.
Said Jason Gaines, a SCRA board member and the county’s former planning and economic development director, “It’s a prime location, but it’s a difficult location at the same time, because of some of the market conditions and the area’s lack of residential density or lack of rooftops with disposable income — a lot of different things that you tend to hear about a lot of areas of south Cobb.”
Gaines told the MDJ that while Dominium, the developer behind the proposal, is still involved, it remains to be seen what’ll come of the property.
“At this point … I haven’t even been given the full details. It has been mentioned to me that Dominium has not dropped the project yet. They haven’t pulled out. I don’t know what exactly that means, but there are some discussions that are ongoing,” he said.
Cobb Commissioner Monique Sheffield, who represents the south Cobb area, said another project approved by the board last year — a 300-plus-unit apartment complex off Cityview Drive and I-20 — was recently spiked by Bonaventure Investments after construction costs doubled for the developer.
“It’s just tough,” she said, “because Cobb — and District 4 — is so diverse, and what may work in one area may not work in another.”
