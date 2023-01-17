CUMBERLAND — In a wide-ranging talk to the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff ticked through a laundry list of funding allocations and other legislative wins from his first two years in office.
Of particular interest to Cobb were Ossoff’s comments about Lockheed Martin’s Marietta plant, the neighboring Dobbins Air Reserve Base, and the Chattahoochee River.
Ossoff was introduced by Lockheed executive Rod McLean, who leads the Marietta plant, which employs nearly 5,000 people. The plant’s flagship program is manufacturing the C-130J Super Hercules, which McLean called “the best tactical airlifter across the globe, ever made.”
“And guess what? It’s made in Marietta.”
Ossoff noted that in the 2023 omnibus spending bill, President Joe Biden did not request funding for any new C-130J planes.
“The Georgia delegation felt strongly, as did many senators across the country, that we could not fail, in particular, to supply our guard and reserve units with the tactical airlift capabilities that they need,” Ossoff said. “We added 16 Marietta-made C-130Js to the defense authorization appropriations measures this year.”
That line received the most applause of the day.
“It (the spending bill) also included funding for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration … to recapitalize their weather research aircraft … So if you’re looking for a wild ride, imagine riding in the backseat of a C-130J, flying not around, but literally through a hurricane,” McLean said.
One of the biggest prizes Lockheed hopes to win is a contract to supply the U.S. Air Force with new aerial fuel tankers. Lockheed’s LMXT plane, if given the nod, would be partially constructed at the firm’s Marietta plant and could add upwards of 1,000 jobs to the 5,000 already employed there, Gov. Brian Kemp said last year.
“This would be a big win for Lockheed Martin, Cobb County, and really the entire state of Georgia,” McLean said.
The LMXT is a joint project with Airbus. The plane would initially be constructed at Airbus’ Mobile, Alabama factory and finished in Marietta. The current Air Force contract for aerial fuel tankers — which refuel other jets mid-flight — is held by Boeing, which has entered its own competing aircraft.
This month, Ossoff penned a letter to the secretary of the Air Force, urging an open competition for the project.
“I write today to request an update on the acquisition process for the KC-Y tanker program and to urge that the Air Force hold a full, open, and fair competition for the KC-Y,” Ossoff wrote in the letter, a copy of which he provided the MDJ. “Following through with plans for a competitive process will provide the best opportunity to spend taxpayer dollars wisely and ensure American aerial refueling capabilities operate at the highest level over the next several years.”
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, as well as Alabama’s two Republican senators, have publicly pushed the Department of Defense for an open competition.
And state legislators from Cobb drafted an open letter urging federal officials to “use a fair and open, value-based competition” in July, while Gov. Kemp argued for the same in a June 2022 guest column in the MDJ.
“A robust, cost-effective, aerial refueling capability is critical to defending American national interests in an age of global competition,” Ossoff wrote. “To secure that capability, we will need to draw on the finest ideas and capabilities from across Georgia and the United States. An open KC-Y competition provides the best chance to do so.”
Local officials have long worried about the specter of a BRAC (Base Realignment and Closure) that could shutter Dobbins, and likely Lockheed’s plant with it. The last round of base closures from the BRAC process occurred in 2015, and it’s unclear when another one might take place.
“I have not seen any indications that any such commission will be formed imminently,” Ossoff told the MDJ. “But I am always and every day vigilant that we have to defend and strengthen our installations in Georgia, because they are vital to our national security and to our state’s economy.”
River resources
The senator also touted $40 million in new funding he secured to protect the Chattahoochee River, which provides 70% of metro Atlanta’s drinking water.
“For the first time, this establishes a dedicated Army Corps of Engineers Program with a $40 million budget, to work with localities, in order to improve water quality and repair public works up and down the Chattahoochee River,” Ossoff said.
Also last year, Ossoff secured $2.5 million to support phase two of the Chattahoochee Riverlands project, a network of paths, trails, and recreation amenities hoped to be a contiguous segment from the Buford Dam to Newnan.
In other topics, Ossoff touched on workforce development, calling for more support for technical colleges and vocational training.
On the veterans issues front, a bipartisan law sponsored by Ossoff eliminates copays for veterans’ first three outpatient mental health or substance abuse treatment visits each year.
“This is the work that is perhaps nearest and dearest to my heart,” he said. “Because it is a travesty that when the federal government elects to send men and women into harm’s way, they then don’t get the care and service they need when they return home.”
He also spoke about leading an eight-month bipartisan investigation into military families’ mistreatment in privatized housing on U.S. military bases, addressing opioid abuse in rural areas, high-speed broadband grants and solar panel manufacturing.
