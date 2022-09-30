MABLETON — On Friday, a group of south Cobb residents met in the parking lot of the Mable House complex to speak about their efforts to defeat the looming vote on Mableton incorporation.
For most, it was the first time they had met in person after months of online meetings as part of a group, Preserve South Cobb, that is responsible for the Vote NO to Mableton Cityhood Campaign. Since April, the group has organized against Mableton cityhood, spreading the word to residents about the Nov. 8 general election ballot measure.
“Our biggest concern is that we’re still coming across a lot of people who don’t know that this affects them,” Christie Lynn, one of the group’s organizers, told the MDJ. “Mableton proper is, like, 40,000 people, but the map boundary includes 78,000.”
Deidre White, a sales professional who serves as the group’s outreach chair, explained that Preserve South Cobb does not have a firm leadership structure.
“We’re just a group of residents that volunteered, and everyone brings their own skill set,” White said.
White said one of the group’s members works in real estate and heard from one of her brokers about Mableton cityhood gaining traction, after which she informed others in the community.
“It was like, ‘Really? And this has been going on since 2018 and we’re just finding out?’” White said.
The cityhood pitch
Mableton is envisioned as a “city lite,” which would offer just four services — zoning, code enforcement, parks and recreation, and sanitation — to roughly 77,500 people in the southernmost part of the county, between Austell and Smyrna. A feasibility study commissioned by the South Cobb Alliance — the nonprofit group backing the cityhood effort — found the city would collect $14.6 million per year and spend $11.4 million, leaving it with a $3.2 million budget surplus, without raising taxes on residents.
Cobb County government, meanwhile, estimates incorporating the city would cost the county about $10.8 million annually in lost revenue.
Preserve South Cobb members say taxes will increase while services will not improve in an incorporated Mableton.
Earlier this year, House Bill 839 was approved by the Georgia General Assembly with broad bipartisan support. Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill in May, clearing the way for a referendum on the question of whether residents want to incorporate. During the primary elections around the same time, three cityhood pushes in Cobb failed, efforts that would have incorporated cities of East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings.
Leaders of the pro-cityhood South Cobb Alliance, including Cobb school board member Leroy Tre’ Hutchins and state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, subsequently formed the MabletonYES! organization. The alliance had been researching and promoting Mableton incorporation for half a decade, per the MabletonYES! website.
The pro-cityhood group has promised the city would bring better services without higher taxes for residents, but Preserve South Cobb members are not convinced. At the largest public forum about the cityhood proposal yet, the anti-Mableton cityhood group said it was denied the opportunity to share its stance.
The forum at the Cobb Police Training Academy on Aug. 17 was hosted by Cobb Commissioner Monique Sheffield, who represents south Cobb. It included presentations by county staff and the pro-cityhood group about the Mableton city feasibility study, which was conducted by researchers at the University of Georgia.
White said Sheffield told her in a phone call Preserve South Cobb had been uninvited from participating in the event.
Sheffield disputed that version of events, telling the MDJ she never formally invited Preserve South Cobb to participate in the forum. She said the goal of the forum all along was to share information about the potential financial impacts of a city of Mableton, communicated using the feasibility study, even though there were discussions beforehand about having both pro- and anti-cityhood groups involved in the panel.
"The purpose of the meeting was never for the 'Yes' folks to share their vision," Sheffield said, noting she was careful to avoid making the event an open-mic debate.
The cityhood opponents said that the pro-cityhood campaign had promised at least two meetings to answer outstanding questions from the forum, but then failed to show up to their own information sessions. William Wilson, chairman for MabletonYES! told the MDJ his group held all meetings advertised on its website.
White said she thinks the pro-Mableton cityhood group, MabletonYES!, benefits from residents knowing less about what cityhood entails.
“As we’ve been working on it, we realized that they have purposely (made) sure that people do not know about it,” White said.
Wilson, however, said MabletonYES! has held more than 50 information sessions during the last five years and is "committed to transparency and continuing to provide accurate information to the community."
'Listening and addressing'
Lynn said she has found herself breaking the news to people that they are included in the proposed boundaries for the city of Mableton.
“What we’re finding is that when people find out, it’s kind of easy to convince them that it’s not a good idea,” Lynn said.
Preserve South Cobb members said even the ballot measure itself is misleading. It reads, “Shall the Act incorporating the City of Mableton in Cobb County, imposing term limits, prohibiting conflicts of interest, and creating community improvement districts be approved?”
“If you saw that you’d be like, ‘Well yeah, of course, let’s do improvement,’ but you don’t realize that you’re agreeing to incorporating into a city and that your taxes are going to go up,” Lynn said.
In addition to a postcard campaign and door-knocking efforts Preserve South Cobb has undertaken, the anti-cityhood group will host a virtual information session Thursday, Oct. 6 from 7-8 p.m.
Lynn said recent code amendments passed by the county commission, dealing with issues like inspections of apartment complexes, are proving the group’s points against cityhood.
“It really shows that the current Cobb County government is really listening and addressing things that have been long neglected in south Cobb. And it almost makes cityhood obsolete now, because we don’t need to make a new city to address these issues because the government we have is finally listening,” Lynn said. “We’re not saying that there aren’t issues and that … everything’s perfect in south Cobb. We’re just saying that cityhood is not the answer.”
