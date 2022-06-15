Though already rendered moot by last month's failed referendums, opponents of Cobb's cityhood efforts this week dismissed the trio of legal challenges to the pushes to form new cities in East Cobb, Lost Mountain, and Vinings.
The lawsuits were filed by attorney Allen Lightcap on behalf of residents in the three areas during the months leading up to the May 24 elections. Each suit, with nearly identical arguments, said the "city lite" formation of the three pushes was an unconstitutional violation of Georgia's home rule principle.
Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard declined to rule on the merits of the arguments ahead of the referendums, writing the matters "were not yet ripe for review." Should the referendums fail, he added, the cases would be moot.
The cities were defeated by a margin of 5,906 to 16,313 in East Cobb (73.4% against), 10,922 to 15,058 in Lost Mountain (57.9% against), and 1,280 to 1,592 in Vinings (55.4% against).
Moot the cases now are. But Dora Locklear, head of the anti-cityhood West Cobb Advocate group and the plaintiff in the suit challenging Lost Mountain, said the dismissal would allow the cases to be dropped without requiring a response from the defendants.
As Locklear added, "that does not eliminate the ongoing problem with the entire state with the unconstitutionality of these 'city lites.'"
The answer to that question will, perhaps, have to wait for another day, should the efforts ever be brought back to the ballot box.
