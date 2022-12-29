KENNESAW — Sherry Rosen had a feeling something bad would happen when she spotted five kids playing by the bank of Ellison Lake Wednesday evening.
As she left for dinner around 5 p.m., Rosen called Kennesaw police after she saw one of the teenagers had walked onto the ice at the edge of the lake.
"I got home at 7 o'clock with dozens of fire trucks and cop cars and personnel, and my worst nightmare," Rosen said.
Two 16-year-olds had fallen through the ice in the lake. While rescue personnel were able to successfully save one teen, the other died, Cobb Fire confirmed Thursday.
Authorities had not identified the teens by press time.
According to Officer David Buchanan, a Kennesaw Police Department spokesperson, officers were dispatched to the scene around 5:09 p.m. Wednesday, arriving at approximately 5:20 p.m.
Kennesaw police and Cobb County police were able to rescue one of the teens from the water before Cobb County Fire arrived, according to the fire department. But the second teen was not located and pulled from the water until approximately 6:50 p.m. Rescuers attempted to resuscitate on the bank of the lake before transporting him to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Four rescue personnel were treated for cold exposure, Cobb Fire said, and have been released from medical care.
Surface water temperatures at Ellison Lake were recorded as low as 28 degrees, and rescuers were in the water for up to an hour and 20 minutes, according to Cobb Fire. One rescuer was taken to the hospital for hypothermia treatment, and another suffered abrasions during rescue efforts.
"We would like to thank all our public safety partners that responded to this incident for their coordination. Our condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with the families impacted by this tragic incident," Cobb Fire said.
Rosen has lived in Cobb for about 25 years and along Waterside Drive in Kennesaw for 13 years. She said it is not unusual for kids to play along Ellison Lake's dam.
In that time, however, she had never seen ice on the lake. She added there was only four or five feet of ice leading out from its shoreline on Wednesday.
Rosen, who lives in a townhome beside the lake, was walking her dog, Spencer, when she first spotted the group of kids on the shore. She said a police officer told her one of the kids lived in the neighborhood on the other side of the lake, while the other kids were visiting from out of town.
Kim Cooper lives on the side of the lake opposite Rosen, in the Lakeside Vista Apartments. She was leaving to make DoorDash deliveries Wednesday evening when she spotted the group of kids.
Cooper, who moved to Kennesaw from south Fulton County about four years ago, said a neighbor told her about the rescue efforts. When Cooper left to make deliveries, she had thought the kids were just standing by the lake.
"I thought they were just standing there, I didn't know if anyone had fell in or not, because they were just standing there," Cooper said as she stopped along Waterside Drive Thursday afternoon. "I didn't pay it no mind, I just kept on going. Man, it's crazy."
When Rosen arrived back from dinner, she saw all her neighbors outside, looking toward the lake.
"By the time they fell, the police were already on the way," she said. "Oh God, it was awful."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.