MARIETTA — When Navy veteran Bill Cripps needs to access medical services from the Department of Veterans Affairs, the most convenient option is the small Pickens County VA Clinic in Jasper.
But sometimes, he has to make the dreaded trip from his north Georgia home to the Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur, the 466-bed hospital which serves as the flagship of the Atlanta VA Health Care System. Even on a good day, a visit to that hospital sees him and his wife spend two to three hours in the waiting room.
Now, he can access the audiology and eye services he needs by making a shorter trip to Marietta, where the VA opened a new, 65,000-square-foot clinic on Monday.
“I think it's probably the best thing the vets (administration) have done for Atlanta, because it means we don't have to make that horrible journey over to the hospital … it's not just a lot farther, that hospital is so overwhelmed, I hate going there,” said Cripps, who on Friday had an audiology appointment.
The new facility is a “multi-specialty clinic,” offering a slew of specialty services under one roof. VA Regional Administrator Gary Bruton said the facility on Cobb Parkway near its intersection with Bells Ferry Road in north Marietta will serve as a “one-stop shop” for veterans in Cobb and surrounding counties.
Monday’s soft opening saw the clinic begin offering audiology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, dental, eye and prosthetics services.
Primary care and mental health services will open over the next couple of months, the VA says.
Two other clinics in Cobb will eventually close as they are consolidated into the new clinic — the Northeast Cobb VA Clinic on Roswell Road, which offers primary care services, and the South Cobb VA Clinic in Cumberland, which offers mental health services. The VA hopes to complete the transition by the end of this year.
The new clinic is one of five multi-specialty clinics in the Atlanta VA system, and the only one north of Interstate 20 that’s not in Decatur.
The West Cobb VA Clinic off Dallas Highway near Lost Mountain Park will remain open. It offers primary care services.
In 2021, the west Cobb clinic had about 6,500 patients, the northeast Cobb clinic had about 6,000 patients, and the south Cobb clinic had about 3,300 patients.
The VA estimates the new clinic will serve 17,000 veterans in Cobb, which is home to more than 40,000 vets.
“You can coordinate your appointments and see a primary care and two specialists all on the same day, (and) take one day off of work,” Bruton said.
Providing services on the north side of metro Atlanta minimizes barriers to proper care for people in Cobb and surrounding counties, Bruton said, namely drive time.
“And also from an operational standpoint, it helps us that it's all under one roof,” he said.
The services for the new clinic were chosen because they are in high demand across the region.
“They're really meant to decompress Atlanta, because they have so much volume,” said Virginia Baxter, the clinic’s site manager.
‘We’ve been waiting for this’
While construction wrapped up in November 2021, the new clinic’s interior is still a work in progress. Employees were unpacking boxes and assembling furniture Monday as the first patients arrived.
The new clinic includes gynecological services for female veterans, which make up 14% of the Atlanta VA’s patients. There are sound booths to test patients’ hearing and 3D printers used for dentistry, among other state-of-the-art equipment.
“I love it,” said Charles Seigrist, an 80-year-old Army veteran from Acworth. “We've been waiting for this to open, to get on this side of town.”
Seigrist, a retired lieutenant colonel, enlisted in 1960 and served 24 years, including in Vietnam. He retired 30 years ago but only recently started using VA benefits. On Monday, he was able to schedule dental and audiology appointments for early October.
The new facility, which broke ground in August 2020, was built for $15 million. It will eventually employ more than 200 people.
The primary care and mental health services, once up and running, will be integrated, Bruton said, a newer practice that seeks to flag mental health issues earlier.
“Sometimes that's when they catch it, right out of the gate, and they're just coming in for the primary care appointment,” Bruton said. “Because some veterans with PTSD don't even know they have it. It gets normalized to them, and all their other buddies were in Iraq or Afghanistan, and … They're all up at three o'clock in the morning, and they think that's normal.”
Yewande Oso, an occupational therapist, has worked for the VA for just 90 days, but is already in love with her work.
“What we're doing for them is incredible. We're not just treating them, we're talking to them, we're listening to them, we're empowering them. And then when they come back, we're following up to make sure that whatever it is that they got from us, they're able to carry it over,” Oso said.
Oso was stationed at the main hospital in Decatur, but is now working at the new clinic in Cobb. Many of her patients at the hospital drove for hours to get there, Oso said. She works with patients to address shoulder and neck pain, as well as functional issues, such as those who have trouble getting dressed.
Cripps, 80, was a technician who worked on anti-submarine warfare helicopters. His 13 years in the Navy gave him the skills he would later use as an engineer. It also gave him stories to tell, having served in the blockade of Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and witnessed the recovery of Alan Shepard at sea after the astronaut became the first American to fly in space.
Cripps has used VA services for about four years. Getting into the system took “a very long time,” said his wife, Judith. But since sorting that out, it’s been smooth sailing.
Cripps said the VA has “had their problems,” but thinks they’re on the right track.
“I'm amazed. For VA, this is beautiful. … I’m very pleased that it’s here,” Cripps said.
