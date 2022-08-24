One Cumberland, the sister nonprofit formed by the Cumberland Community Improvement District (CID), held its first meeting Wednesday.
The 501(c)(3) organization was formed earlier this year to help brand the commercial district and broaden the CID's fundraising and expenditure opportunities.
“When you think about what our CID has accomplished over the last 33 years, I think we all recognize that we are one of the largest employment centers in the southeast, and growing,” CID Executive Director Kim Menefee said last year. “We are now considered, though, more than a business district. We’re a business, cultural and entertainment district.”
The nonprofit will be run by CID staff members. Its board members are:
Rob Garcia (board chair), Pinnacle Financial Partners, regional president
Melissa Cantrell (vice chair), CDH Partners, president and CEO
Barry Teague (treasurer), Walton Communities, executive chairman
Secret Holland, Gas South, vice president of Human Resources and Community Affairs
Jon Ingram, Woodruff Arts Center, director of Corporate Relations
Chad Koenig, Cushman Wakefield, managing director
Chris McCoy, Brookfield Properties, general manager
Michele Swann, Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall CEO
Holly Quinlan, Cobb Travel and Tourism, president & CEO
“This is an exciting day for our community,” Menefee said in a news release. “Since 1988, the Cumberland CID has invested over $160 million into key infrastructure projects and enhancements that have led to the success of the region. One Cumberland will build upon this success by being the engine that continues to boost quality of life and elevate all the assets that make Cumberland unique.”
