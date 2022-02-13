MARIETTA — Burris McCain's pension application included, among other things, medical examinations, his dates of military service and a handwritten account of the life he'd lived.
“I was born at Summerville (in) Chattooga County, Georgia, but was taken when I was 11 months old by my owner, Robert McCain," he wrote, "to Jacksonville, Calhoun (County), Alabama, where I was raised and where I resided until the war came up."
Michael Reither, who has combed through all 180 pages of McCain's pension documents, understood when he happened upon those lines that the man who wrote them was born a slave. But he did not die one.
Reither is a department commander for the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, men who can trace their ancestry to Union soldiers. Saturday afternoon, before several onlookers, Reither and four other men dressed in Union uniforms rededicated McCain’s headstone at Marietta City Cemetery.
Mark Cearfoss, a member of the Cobb County Cemetery Preservation Committee who died last year, determined in 2019 McCain had served with Company A of the Union Army, in the 2nd Regiment U.S. Colored Troops (USCT) Light Artillery and the 9th Regiment USCT Heavy Artillery, Reither said.
McCain’s path to the Union Army was a surprising one.
“I went into the Confederate Army as a servant for my youngest master, Harrison McCain, when the war came up,” he wrote in his pension application. “I remained with my young master … until the capture of Vicksburg on July 4, 1863.”
McCain was captured by the Union Army and taken to Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he was released.
“I became a cook in the Illinois battery until I enlisted in the USCT,” he wrote.
McCain eventually landed in Rome, Georgia, where he married a Mary Ryan in 1866. She died only six years later, however. In 1874, nine years after the war’s end, he became a pastor for the Methodist Episcopal Church, and in 1877 married an Amanda Strickland, with whom he had nine children.
McCain’s pension application was followed by a series of medical exams that began in 1891.
“Claimant’s disabilities are the equivalent to loss of hand or foot for the purpose of manual labor,” and entitled him to $24 dollars per month, Reither said, reading from McCain’s pension files. By 1903, the year before his death, an exam found disease of the lungs and heart, asthma, and other maladies. The pension files noted his disabilities were “not due to vicious habits,” Reither said. “In other words, he wasn’t a drunk, or anything like that.”
McCain had moved to Marietta in 1900, and rented a house on Reynolds Street. That year, he applied for an increase in his pension.
“The claimant is a rather intelligent negro, and impressed me as being thoroughly honest and conscientious, and his claims to be one of merit,” his file reads.
As part of the rededication ceremony, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War members laid a wreath and soldier’s kit — musket with fixed bayonet, canteen, haversack, knapsack — beside the headstone and fired Civil War-era rifles in a three-volley salute.
Marietta resident Jackie Deckman occasionally cleans headstones in the cemetery as a volunteer. She and her husband, Rich Deckman, a deputy director of the city's parks department, were among the handful of people to watch Saturday’s ceremony.
“It really brings it home to you,” she said of the ceremony, “because you think to yourself, ‘Yeah, once upon a time, that would have been his kit, he probably endured some pretty difficult conditions, a lot of discomfort.’”
Deckman called McCain’s life a “classic American story.”
“He started from as little as possible, really, and ended up serving his country in such a wonderful way,” she said, “and then went on to be obviously a very excellent citizen in his community. … To me, that’s an American story, when you come from behind like that and still manage to do something so honorable.”
