Cobb County leaders were in the schools Thursday to read to students as part of Read Across America Day.
Established by the National Education Association in 1998, Read Across America now offers year-round programming to encourage reading among students, and it does so by promoting books that students can both see themselves reflected in, as well as those that present experiences that may be different from their own.
It also still marks March 2 as Read Across America Day, and all of March is National Reading Month.
Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton read to 4th grade students at Norton Park Elementary to recognize the event.
"Visiting and reading to students is one of my favorite things to do in this role," Norton told the MDJ.
As part of her "Read Across Cobb tour," Cobb school board Nichelle Davis read to "Smyrna Elementary STARS" to celebrate the day.
"The reading area in the media center is so cute!!" Davis wrote about the experience on her Facebook page. "I love the inviting environment and creativity displayed throughout! It made me want to stay, grab a corner, and read some more."
Another Cobb school board member, Leroy Tre' Hutchins, read to students at Riverside Elementary in Mableton.
"The 5th Grade class restored my confidence that I was still 'cool' and I left with a list of 'demands' to improve their educational environment to include a Basketball Court, a Video Game Club and Chick Fil A in the lunch room," Hutchins said in a post about the experience.
