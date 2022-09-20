The Cobb Board of Commissioners sent developers seeking to revitalize the former Magnolia Crossing apartments site back to the drawing board Tuesday.
Commissioner Monique Sheffield, who represents south Cobb, was prepared to deny the request to build a 500-unit apartment complex at the intersection of Factory Shoals Road and Riverside Parkway. Her main problem with the proposal: it was all housing, with no plans for a bank, grocery store or farmers markets, components that would have satisfied the mixed-use requirement for the site.
However, after discussion with John Pederson, the county’s zoning division manager, commissioners voted 4-0 to allow Minnesota-based developer Dominium to revise its site plan to include more than just housing. Commissioner Keli Gambrill was absent from the meeting.
Had commissioners denied the request, Dominium would have been required to wait at least one year before returning to the board with an updated plan.
'A piecemeal development'
Magnolia Crossing was razed by the county in 2015 after it became dilapidated and crime-ridden.
Proponents of the new complex at the site have repeatedly said affordable housing would attract commercial development to the area, but Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, who shared her experiences serving the area as its commissioner in the past, was not convinced.
“Over and over again, it’s been the burden of this part of the county, the more that you continue to build development that is targeted to a lower (average median income), the further you get from actualizing the commercial development that it takes to create a complete community,” Cupid said, “because low AMI does not attract the commercial that helps to provide the neighborhood that anybody of any income level would desire.”
Ultimately, Sheffield agreed, saying the board had good reason to rezone the area in 2015 for a mixed-use development beyond housing. She made the point while directly addressing the developer and the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority, which is chaired by Doug Stoner.
“The redevelopment of Magnolia Crossing has been one that the community has been patiently waiting for for six years,” Sheffield said.
Numerous town halls held with community members, she said, allowed them to share their needs, including “not just attainable housing, but a medical facility, a supermarket, a farmers market, a grocery store and a bank.”
Sheffield said she was also concerned the Georgia Department of Community Affairs would not provide the Low Income Housing Tax Credit funding for the development.
“My second area of concern is the possibility of a piecemeal development,” Sheffield said, noting the developer’s request to build only housing would leave the southern portion of the property without any development for an indeterminate amount of time.
Dominium's site plan set aside the southern portion of the property for future development, including a health clinic built and run by Cobb and Douglas Public Health, but representatives for the developer did not give a date for when that development would occur.
However, Sheffield’s opposition to granting Dominium’s request returned to the Cobb citizens she represents.
“But my No. 1 reason, and this what I feel most strongly about: this plan is not what the community was promised, further is not one that the community supports.”
An area lacking services
Anre’ Washington, an attorney representing the developer, laid out the services the area around the site lacks.
“The South Cobb Redevelopment Authority conducted a market study that addressed three critical needs in this corridor: it’s a food desert, it’s a medical desert and it’s a housing desert,” Washington said.
Washington then told commissioners the plan presented by Dominium would bring Low Income Housing Tax Credit housing to both the workforce and seniors in the area, a move he said would attract commercial developers to build around the complex.
Last week, the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority signaled its willingness to issue more than $87 million in bonds to finance the project. Dominium, along with Stoner, unveiled the proposal to build apartments and senior residences at a meeting late last year. The authority would sell about 32 acres of the 50-acre parcel to Dominium for $4.8 million, who would build 500 housing units on the site.
Cobb school board member Leroy Tre’ Hutchins, representing the Austell Community Task Force, told commissioners the group recommended denial of the application because it lacked the mixed-use components, like retail spaces and medical offices, which residents in the area considered “almost non-negotiable.”
Hutchins added that the group had concerns about Dominium setting aside almost half of the proposed housing units for seniors.
“While we would be OK with the senior housing, it does bring us angst, because we are talking about bringing some of the most vulnerable of our community into an area that is considered to have four different deserts,” Hutchins said.
South Cobb resident Denny Wilson, who spoke in opposition to the proposal, said the development authority was not committed to the mixed-use development it had promised after Magnolia Crossing was demolished in 2016. She added that Sheffield “has worked tirelessly” to bring commercial development to the area, but that this would be a step away from those efforts.
“So why should we sell ourselves short with Magnolia Crossing when we know that that’s a prime piece of property?” Wilson said.
Michael Murphy, former top aide to the late Cobb County Chairman Mike Boyce, also spoke against the proposed development. He said Washington left out another industry lacking in the area: banking.
“I happen to know that a developer presented a previous plan showing that one of the commercial buildings going in there was a bank, and across from that bank was going to be an art gallery,” Murphy said.
Murphy added there had been other developers interested in bringing craft breweries and restaurants to the vacant property.
“We simply say that this community deserves better, deserves to have the full parcel developed at one time. We waited this long, we might as well wait to see what really is going to make a difference,” Murphy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.