The south side of the Northside Hospital medical office building at Cumberland Parkway and Atlanta Road in Smyrna, a 60,000 square-foot building that houses imaging, primary care, outpatient surgery and infusion services.
Jake Busch
Construction crews continue work on the Northside Hospital medical office building at Cumberland Parkway and Atlanta Road in Smyrna, scheduled to open in January 2023.
Construction is almost complete on Northside Hospital’s medical office building at Atlanta Road and Cumberland Parkway in Smyrna, which is set to open in January 2023.
Northside Hospital is slated to open a three-story medical center in Cumberland next month.
The 60,000 square-foot building at Atlanta Road and Cumberland Parkway will house numerous primary care providers and offer imaging, outpatient surgery and infusion services. Specialties based at the building will include medical oncology, cardiology and urology.
Steve Aslinger, director of facilities planning for Northside, said the Cumberland area is a fast-growing market with more than 230,000 residents the health system can serve.
“Northside Hospital and its physicians already have patients who live and work in this area, so placing health care facilities and services here provides convenience for patients by reducing their commute and improving their access to care,” Aslinger said. “Cumberland is a perfect example of the health and access to care needs aligning with a growing community.”
Northside partnered with Knoxville, Tennessee-based Realty Trust Group to develop the new building.
Charlie Dickhaus, vice president of Realty Trust Group and a project manager for the Northside Cumberland health center, told the MDJ construction for the building began in November 2021.
“A couple of the real neat features about the project is that it actually has a very nice view of the Atlanta skyline,” Dickhaus said.
He added that there are attractive features throughout the building, such as a stairwell featuring a local photographer’s image of a dogwood tree. Outside of the building, the property will include two pocket parks — one on the west side of the site and another on the south side.
Aslinger said the building, which is less than one mile from Interstate 285, will offer “abundant free parking” and be an asset to the surrounding area.
“It allows more people to obtain quality care without worrying about external barriers such as transportation, location, accessibility and time,” Aslinger said.
