MARIETTA — Six months after officials broke ground on a new police precinct in northeast Cobb, ever-rising construction costs have already driven the project over its initial budget.
Cobb commissioners will be asked Tuesday evening to up the estimated $5 million cost by another $536,000, which itself won’t cover the entire project. The now-$5.5 million price tag covers only “phase one” of the build, with later phases to be revisited as money comes in down the road.
The new precinct 6 at the intersection of Gordy Parkway and Sandy Plains Road is one of only two 2016 SPLOST projects where work has yet to begin, more than six years after revenues began coming in, Support Services Director Sharon Stanley told the Board of Commissioners at a work session Monday (the other is a Gritters Library rebuild).
“There are no more dollars. The dollars in SPLOST 2016, with the new additional pricing, is not even close to building this, just like we've had for many projects,” Stanley said.
Of the initial $5 million, the county has so far awarded a $723,000 contract to Batson-Cook for design services.
The extra funds would come out of a $4 million account the board set aside several months back as a contingency for capital projects. Stanley suggested the county could reimburse itself out of 2022 SPLOST funds down the road.
The vote creating that $4 million account had opposition from Commissioner Keli Gambrill, who’d called the set-aside a “slush fund.” Gambrill had further issues with the reimbursement proposal and accused the board of using a “shell game” to conveniently move money around as needed.
“If we're going to be over this much right now and it's not even out of the ground, what is going to be the overage in another year or two? And where’s that money going to come from?” Gambrill said.
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid didn’t care for the characterization, replying, “I just caution against using the term shell game. Let's try to identify specifically where sources are going or coming from. It's not money coming out of thin air, or hidden money.”
The rub of the matter, over which much debate ensued, was who gets to make what requests for funding out of the $4 million pot.
“I know I'm the only one that submitted anything so far, but it's been open to all the commissioners,” said Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, who represents the area where the precinct will be built.
Deputy County Manager Jimmy Gisi helpfully suggested revisiting the list of eligible projects with each commissioner to sort out their priorities.
The Board of Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
