The Ferris wheel at opening day of the 2022 North Georgia State Fair at Jim Miller Park.
Fairgoers take on the Wildcat roller coaster at the 2022 North Georgia State Fair.
Trey Adams of Dallas poses at the entrance of the 2022 North Georgia State Fair at Jim Miller Park.
Fall nights and carnival lights continue this week at the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing, at Jim Miller Park.
Thursday is college night at the fair. College students get free admission if they can show a valid college ID.
Additionally, there is a pay-one-price offer for unlimited rides, costing $20 per person. Tickets for that deal can only be purchased on-site.
Later in the evening, at the Carriage Kia Concert Series Arena, country artist Corey Smith will be performing at 8 p.m.
Thursday’s forecast is mostly sunny with a high around 74 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.