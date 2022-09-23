The 2022 North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing, kicks off its first weekend of the 11-day fair at Jim Miller Park Saturday.
Saturday is Family Fun Day, where all guests can receive free admission and free rides from 10-11 a.m.
Additionally, there will be a pay-one-price deal for unlimited rides, which costs $30 per person. Pay-one-price can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is valid until close.
Later in the evening, the Carriage Kia Concert Series and 94.9 The Bull present the American country music duo, LOCASH, live in concert at 8 p.m. The Carriage Kia Concert Series presents free, weekly performances for all fair goers.
On Sunday afternoon, the fair is offering a student special, courtesy of the Marietta Daily Journal/Neighbor Newspapers, where students are granted free admission and free rides from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Later on Sunday, the fair presents a Beautiful Baby Contest at 3 p.m., for children 36 months and under, sponsored by Atlanta Parent.
All-Pro Talent Search comes to the fair Monday at 6 p.m., where fair goers can show off their talents and compete for cash prizes. To participate in the competition, fill out the entry form.
The weather forecast predicts clear skies all weekend with highs in the low 80s and a 21% chance of rain Sunday, according to the Weather Channel.
The 2022 North Georgia State Fair will continue through Sunday, Oct. 2.
