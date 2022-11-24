Lisa Campbell’s victory in a north Cobb state House district signaled change on more than one front. The 54-year-old marketing professional said she is the first woman to represent Georgia House District 35, and one of her top priorities will be restoring and protecting women’s reproductive rights.
Cobb Democratic Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur said Democrats are "thrilled" Campbell will represent the seat soon to be vacated by Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, because he helped author the controversial 2019 law that banned most abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy.
A Fulton County judge struck down the law on Nov. 15, ruling it was unconstitutional at the time it was passed, though the Georgia Supreme Court reinstated the law Wednesday.
Setzler is leaving the seat after winning the race to replace retiring state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb.
Campbell also ran in 2020 in the Democratic primary but lost in a runoff to Kyle Rinaudo, who then lost to Setzler in the general election.
Redistricting by the Georgia legislature in 2020 turned blue what was once a more competitive swing district, so Campbell jumped into the 2022 race.
She defeated Rinaudo in the May primary rematch, garnering 60% of the vote, before beating Republican Robert Trim in the general election with 11,156 votes, or 56%, to Trim's 8,769 votes, or 44%.
Campbell said the topic of women’s reproductive rights is “closely related” to another she will prioritize in the General Assembly: access to health care.
Her goals on that front include reducing the cost of health insurance and “shoring up” the Affordable Care Act platform for purchasing insurance, which Campbell said she now uses because she works as an independent consultant.
“It’s extremely expensive, and at times my health insurance has been more expensive than my mortgage payment," she said. "That’s not right."
Campbell noted health care is the issue voters brought up most often while she was on the campaign trail. In addition to making health insurance more equitable and accessible, Campbell said she wants to carry forward the work U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. D-Georgia, has done to combat price gouging by pharmaceutical companies and give Georgians more negotiating power when purchasing life-saving drugs.
'A textbook perfect candidate'
Campbell received endorsements from Cobb Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, as well as numerous organizations, like Georgia WIN List, which works to elect Democratic women in the state.
The group’s founder and executive director, Melita Easters, told the MDJ Campbell has been one of their favorite candidates since she ran in 2020, adding that Campbell’s first campaign demonstrated her adeptness at connecting with voters.
“She is a textbook perfect candidate because she’s well-spoken, she has a great skill set in how to deal with people, she’s highly committed to the issues we care about,” Easters said. “She has the potential to be a real leader once she lands in the General Assembly.”
Fundraising numbers seem to back up Easters’ praise of Campbell's candidacy: She outraised Trim nearly four to one, bringing in roughly $145,000 during the campaign to her opponent's $47,000. Campbell put up $13,700 of her own money during the race.
Campbell employed the consulting firm Southern Majority for her campaign, which leaned on a combination of direct mail, e-mail marketing, digital and social media, and fundraising and canvassing events.
Bettadapur said Campbell ran "an excellent campaign" and is an exemplar of Democratic values.
Coming back to Cobb
The oldest of three girls, Campbell was born in 1968 in El Paso, Texas, to Ron Campbell, who worked as a hospital CEO, and Gayle Campbell, a schoolteacher who, according to Lisa Campbell, went on to become one of the first female homebuilders in Georgia.
In 1978, Campbell moved with her family to east Cobb, where her mother grew up. Campbell attended Mt. Bethel Elementary, Dodgen and Mabry middle schools and Lassiter High School before studying English at the University of Georgia.
A product of Cobb schools, Campbell’s third big priority in the General Assembly will be supporting public education. She said the county offers “good, quality education,” but added that more work is needed to fully fund public education in Georgia every year, “not just once or twice every 30 years, which has been the pattern.”
After graduating from UGA in 1990, Campbell pursued a career in communications, helping different companies, from the Carter Center and Delta Airlines to the Grand Ole Opry and General Motors, throughout her time as an advertising professional.
Her career took her to Memphis and Detroit, but she moved back to Georgia in 2000. Campbell lived in DeKalb County, where she helped lower water prices for county residents as a member of the Druid Hills Civic Association, before returning to Kennesaw five years ago.
An avid cook and reader, Campbell lives in Kennesaw with her 14-year-old cocker spaniel, Lily. Campbell is a big reader and, with her father and niece, hosts a podcast called "Politics and Poetry," for which she has interviewed numerous state poets laureate and former President Jimmy Carter, one of her biggest political inspirations.
Campbell is also a fan of the outdoors. She enjoys hiking, swimming and gardening, and she does an annual surfing trip with a group of women she met a decade ago.
Connecting with constituents and colleagues
Campbell told the MDJ she is committed to bringing more transparency and communication to a district she believes was ignored by Setzler for too long.
Some ideas Campbell has include regular meetings with local elected officials in the area, such as Kennesaw's mayor and City Council members, Acworth's mayor and aldermen and the district's county commissioner and school board member.
She intends to hold both in-person and virtual town halls. Campbell also plans to update the district's website so that it remains up-to-date on legislation and offers constituents the chance to respond to polls and surveys.
Importantly, Campbell stressed she ran on a pledge for unity, adding her experience in the business world demonstrated the need to approach problem-solving with a collaborative spirit.
"I will be eager to work with all of the representatives across the aisle to find ways to move forward together," she said. "Are we going to see eye-to-eye on everything? No. Does that mean that we end the conversation, that we just stop talking? Absolutely not."
Campbell can be reached at lisa@lisaforga.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.