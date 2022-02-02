After deciding last month Aunt Fanny's Cabin wasn't worth the trouble, Smyrna City Council effectively put it up for sale: If anyone were willing to pay to move the controversial building from the city's downtown, they could. If not, it would be demolished.
The deadline for proposals to move the cabin came and went Tuesday. There were none, according to Mayor Derek Norton. But that doesn't mean the cabin's fate is sealed.
City Council will discuss Thursday two documents the city did receive, despite the fact "neither ... followed the directive of the council's policy decision on this matter," Norton said.
One asked simply that the city extend the period for accepting proposals to move the cabin. The other, from a group including the Cobb NAACP that on Monday protested the cabin's potential demolition, asked the council to reconsider its December vote.
That 4-2 vote came after a taskforce charged with studying the cabin's history and condition recommended the city try to find someone to buy and preserve it or, failing that, demolish it.
The 19th century house was originally built for sharecroppers. But, by the mid-20th century, it had become a restaurant that glorified the antebellum South. It was named after Fanny Williams, the housekeeper of Smyrna’s wealthy Campbell family, which owned the property. Williams has been credited as an early civil rights icon in Cobb County who took on the Ku Klux Klan and helped found the Cobb Cooperative in Marietta, the state’s first all-Black hospital.
Some have asked that the city preserve the derelict cabin — the estimated price tag to renovate it is $400,000, according to city officials — given its value as a relic from the city's early history and the fact that it bears the name of a Civil Rights pioneer.
“We do not want to continue to erase the history of our people,” Jeriene Bonner Grimes, president of the Cobb County chapter of the NAACP, said during Monday's protest. “She was very significant, she was a freedom fighter, she was an advocate."
Others point out the building is most famous for its time as a restaurant where Black children greeted customers with boards hung around their necks and sang tributes to the Old South. Preserving it, they say, would honor that racist legacy — not the legacy of the woman it was named after.
"The one thing I keep telling everybody is: no matter what side of the issue you're on, whether you want to save the building or whether you want to knock down everybody in this debate ... 100% of them (have) said that they want to properly memorialize Fanny Williams," Norton said. "And that is what we intend to do on that site when that building is gone, one way or another."
