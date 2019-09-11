DEAR EDITOR:
I think it’s time after over 25 years that someone investigate AT&T to determine why there is a “dead spot” for wireless service in the area around Concord and Hurt roads in Smyrna. I have complained to no end and had a technician from AT&T and had him check his phone: one bar!
There are two very large cell towers in Smyrna, one on Hurt Road by Church and one on South Cobb Drive. Why isn’t AT&T using one of these cell towers? I live off Concord Road and we had no choice except switch to Verizon, which we don’t like to get cell service ... This has been going on for over 25 years and no one wants to do anything about it! ... I was also told when 5G comes, that might fix it.
Joe Taylor
Smyrna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.